Margielyn Didal takes bronze in Tampa Pro tilt as Olympic buildup heats up

MARGIELYN Didal claimed third place in the 26th Tampa Pro Competition Women’s Open in Florida recently.

Didal took the bronze in the street event behind Japanese skaters Hina Maeda and Yumeka Oda for a 1-2 finish.

The Tampa event is part of Didal’s build-up for six Olympic qualifiers set to begin next month, according to the Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines.

PHOTO: Jham Mariano

Twenty competitors including host Japan will see action in the first-ever Olympic skateboarding event. In order to qualify. The top three competitors in the 2020 World Skateboarding Championships Street on May 18 to 24 in London and 16 others based on world rankings will qualify in the Olympics.

So far, Didal is ranked 14th in the world, following her 10th place finish in the Oi STU Open Rio De Janeiro to open the 2020 season.