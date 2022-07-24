Amateur team ZOL Esports rings in a new era with Ribo, S4gitnu, and Lusty

IT'S A NEW dawn for ZOL Esports as they acquired three major MPL veterans in the scene.

First is the player dubbed as "The GOAT" by the Mobile Legends community as Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr. will be a part of the team as their midlaner. Prior to his arrival, he played for Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso's Z4 Esports team that tried to make a breakthrough in the IESF PH qualifiers.

Beside him is former Bren Esports teammate Allan "Lusty" Castromayor Jr., who will be taking his talents to ZOL Esports as the team's primary roamer.

And to complement the pieces, former Nexplay EVOS player Jeff "S4gitnu" Subang will be joining the team as their EXP laner.

Their arrival could potentially push ZOL to further push their limits as the team has tried to make a breakthrough in the amateur MLBB scene. Will they gun for more MPL superstars?

Will the pieces work well for ZOL Esports?

After spending his years playing as a gold laner for Bren Esports, Ribo will now return to the support role, his job back in Season 1 when he won the Finals MVP.

Being paired with Lusty could ease the burden for the GOAT as Lusty is known for his positional awareness, which reached its peak during the M2 World Championship. Lusty is also renowned for his leadership, put to the test in Season 9 when he had to mentor the young Bren Esports squad.

Meanwhile, S4gitnu can serve as a stable option at the EXP laner role.

