    Esports

    Z4pnu, Hesu, Coach Scholar, Goyo, and Yasuwo are AMAesports scholars

    by Carlos Pineda
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AMA

    QUEZON CITY - FIVE OF THE most notable MPL personalities were announced to serve as AMAesports Ambassadors.

    Members from TNC Pro Team namely Coach Jemson Glean "Scholar" Ignacio, and players Kristofer Malcus "Hesu" Calderon, Jetson "Goyo" Ignacio, and Robee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille were chosen to be a part of the program, alongside Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso.

    Given their role as ambassadors, these players have been granted full scholarships from AMA.

    AMA's decision to tap into these athletes stem from their goal of establishing role models to show that gaming and education go hand-in-hand.

    "For the gaming community, this is more than just an announcement. It's a testament to the fact that gaming and education can go hand in hand, and that our esports heroes - Zapnu, Hesu, Coach Scholar, Goyo, and Yasuwo - are leading the charge," said the website.

    "They're not just ambassadors for AMAesports, but also role models for gamers everywhere, showing that you can pursue your passion for gaming while also prioritizing your education."

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
