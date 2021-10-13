Z4pnu debunks speculation that playoff selection motivated controversial match

THE CONTROVERSIAL match between Nexplay EVOS and Omega Esports has led some fans to speculate that Omega Esports intentionally lost that series in order to capitalize on an OHEB-less Blacklist International.

Even Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio shared the same sentiments in his vlog, “SANFORD IN.”

In response to these assumptions, Omega superstar, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso, expressed his side of the story in his vlog, entitled “WALA KAMING PLANO”.

The controversial match between Nexplay EVOS and Omega Esports from last Sunday became the talk of the Mobile Legends community as the league investigated the two teams, ultimately meting out a hefty $3,000 (around P150,000) fine and a serious warning for both squads. Individual players were also issued warnings and banned from individual league awards, while Dogie himself was hit with a $500 penalty.





Z4pnu denies rumors and speculation

“Sa mga sinasabi ni Dogs na meron kaming strat strat na kung ano-ano, kahit sino kalaban namin ok kami,” said the longtime MPL veteran. “Kahit mapa-Onic yan, RSG, Blacklist International, ECHO PH, kahit sino dun.”

Besides talking about his thoughts on Dogie’s vlog, he touched on what happened during their battle with Nexplay EVOS.

“Gusto kong linawin kung anong nangyari kahapon, kitang-kita niyo na ang ganda ng performance namin noong Game 1.”

His teammate, Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy added, “Oo nga naman, palong-palo naman ako nun.”

Alfonso said that the team already had a gameplan to begin with. “May strat kami talaga, sobrang ganda ng lineup namin tapos nabigla kami bakit ganun yung nangyari,” he said.

However, he only ended up disappointed.

“Parang nagra-rank game lang!”

Z4pnu also addresses Dogie

He also expressed why the flameshot meta — deployed by their foe Nexplay EVOS during the match — isn’t viable in today’s patch. “Yung flameshot meta ngayon sobrang layu nun, pre. Kailangan kapag nagdya-jungle ka kailangan mo ng retribution,” said Z4pnu.

During the post-match interview following the faceoff, Dogie had mentioned that Z4pnu ran away in Game 3. Z4pnu addressed this accusation in the vlog.

“Sa mga nagtatanong kung bakit hindi ako naglaro noong Game 3, tinamad ako.”

Teammate Dian “Dian” Felix Cruz, who is also an MPL mainstay, also voiced similar thoughts. “Nakakatamad kung ganun yung binigay na laro sa amin noong Game 1,” he said.

By the end of the video, Alfonso encouraged the community to promote a healthier environment.

“Sana bago magbakasyon sana mag-ayos ayos na yung mga fans diyan na maiinit. Sana magkaisa na tayo at pagandahan yung community ng ML kase syempre sobrang gulo na.”

