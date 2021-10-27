Z4pnu tells his side of the story, comes to terms with BON CHAN

AFTER Kristofer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza gave his thoughts on the heated beef between Blacklist International and Omega Esports, it was Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso's turn to tell his side of the story.

In a Facebook livestream, he first explained that the tension between these two teams came from an amateur tournament, where Kiel “OHEB” Soriano showed the middle finger using both of his hands.

“Na-gets ko yung point niya na nag***** si Kelra noong MSC. Bale hindi ito nag-start sa MSC, sa Moymoy Palaboy pa lang. Na-trigger si Kelra kay OHEB kase after ng game namin sa Moymoy Palaboy, pinak***** niya yung Execration, basta dalawang kamay. Bigla kaming nagulat na biglang na***** si OHEB noong Momoy Palaboy,” explained the MPL veteran.

The beef of these two prized gold laners peaked in the MSC finals. Alfonso even mentioned that he tried to discipline his protégé.

“Totoo yung sinabi ni BON CHAN nakita nga nila na nama***** si Kelra. Pero ang ginawa ko kay Kelra, hinigit ko kaagad si Kelra. Sabi ko, "Kelra tigil mo na yan. Champion na tayo, hayaan mo na yun." Kase gusto niyang bawian si OHEB dahil sa nanyari sa Momoy Palaboy. “Kaya palong-palo si Kelra hindi ko siya masisisi dun," he said.

He added: "Pero after niyang gawin yun, pinigilan namin siya nina Renzio at E2MAX kase alam naming mali.”

Z4pnu explains MSC quarrel, Ynot reaction

Z4pnu even mentioned that the rivalry between these two individuals has rippled outwards to the rest of the ML community, stirring more toxicity in the scene.

He said: “Itong dalawang batang ito, dati pang nagkakainitan eh. Talagang mainit itong dalawang ito dati pa lang. Kaya tuloy ang nangyayari sa dalawang ito nadadamay tuloy yung ibang tao, nadadamay yung mga team, nadadamay pa yung mga fans, kaya damay damay na dahil sa dalawang ito. Hindi mapigilan.”

Besides talking about the deep grudge between OHEB and Kelra, Alfonso even clarified Omega’s Coach Anthony “Ynot” Senedrin's spiteful reaction to Blacklist’s victory celebration.

“Ayan si Otit (Ynot). Gets ko kung bakit yan yung naging reaction ni BON CHAN. Guys kase si Otit, hindi niya talaga alam kung paano yung setup namin kapag Blacklist yungng kalaban, lalo na kapag offline tournament,” said the ML mainstay.

He asked viewers to remember the MSC, where both Blacklist and then Execration exchanged blows with each other.

“MSC namin offline tournament, talagang walang hiyaan yung trashtalkan sa kabila’t panig dito sa Blacklist pati na rin sa amin," admitted Z4pnu. "Talagang sigawan. First time namin makapunta sa Smart Omega, hindi niya siguro expected na may trashtalk na magaganap. Pero sa amin guys ok lang naman sa akin yung trashtalk nila sa amin.”

Z4pnu defends his vlog

He then went on a point-by-point rebuttal of what BON CHAN saw in his vlog.

“Ah hindi, hindi first game yun. Yung nakita ni BON CHAN tapos na yung game. Yung vlog ko na yun, bago mag-start ng game nandun na yun, tapos after ng game yun na mismo. Ayun na yung pinaka ending,” he said

Upon hearing from Ricaplaza that Omega had plans to scream “GO HOME!” once Blacklist lost the series, Z4pnu immediately defended his team.

“Guys hindi plano yun! Ginagaya lang talaga nila yung sa TikTok na 'Go home! Go home! Alter Ego! Go home! Go home!' Hindi namin sinabi na 'Blacklist! Go home! Go home!'”

And things were about to reach its boiling point when Z4pnu heard from BON CHAN that Omega were begging to be spared from any bashful comments.

“Nagpaawa ba kami? Nagpaawa ba kami, tol? Sa tingin mo nagpapaawa talaga kami sa point na yun? Porket may vlog na nagpapaawa kami? Anak ng baka! Malamang ganun yung reaksyon nila kase talo, pre! Hindi mo ba gets yun?

Tapos yung pa-victim na sinasabi niyo. Hindi ko alam yung pa-victim na sinasabi niyo. Nag-iyakan daw kami kase daw pinagta-trashtalk kami. Blah blah blah blah blah! Anak ng baka naman! Sobrang tagal namin sa pro scene, lahat ng game nalaro na namin, sanay na sanay kami sa trashtalk. Guys kaya ganun yung emosyon ng mga players namin kase road to M3 yun!”

"Akala niyo umiiyak kami dahil sa “Uwe! Uwe! Uwe!” pu**** ina napaka-basic na trashtalk yun pre.

"Eto si BON CHAN alam naman niya na ganyan yung mga naging reaksyon ng player kapag natatalo. Yung Blacklist nga noong natalo ganun din reaksyon nila eh."

Z4pnu and BON CHAN finally come to terms

As the livestream grew even more heated, a random viewer asked Alfonso to call up BON CHAN to finally clarify their perspectives.

Alfonso initially contacted Ricaplaza to explain the reasons for the sudden video call.

“Tumawag ako tol para sa mga fans na nanonood kase nagulat din ako sa video na lumalabas sa Tiktok. Para matapos na,” Z4pnu told the Coach.

Z4pnu began expressing Ynot's point-of-view to which BON CHAN responded by pointing out Senedrin's veteran presence.

“Ang point ko, na-experience niya yun eh," said Ricaplaza. "Naglaro siya sa offline, diba dati siyang Geek Fam? Bakit parang ginagawa na kami nagsimula? Isa pa rin itong fans na nagsabi na “Ganyan pala kayo ah? Pa-rumble rumble, trashtalker!”

BON CHAN questioned why they ended up looking like the villains in the scene when the marshals agreed to their loud outbursts during the match.

After airing their side, the two got down to business to discuss how to diffuse the Kelra-OHEB situation. BON CHAN even wistfully reminisced about more peaceful times.

“Sana bumalik sa dati na kung saan umiinom tayo after..." he said.

“Oo nga tol goods na goods tayo dati pre! Hindi ko alam kung bakit lumala. Syempre nadugtungan ni Kelra about kay V33nus. Nag-sorry naman si Kelra," replied Z4pnu. "Parang hindi kase natatapos pre, no?”

Ricaplaza admitted that his team has been mentoring OHEB to act professional.

“Sinabihan rin namin yung isa, huwag kang bumawi sa ganyan. Bawian mo sa laro. Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya."

He then added by reiterating what he said in his livestream: “Wala akong ibang intensyon kung balikan yung dati. Sabi ko sa last part ng video."

Both the Omega player and the Blacklist coach then listed down ways they could tone the situation down. Z4pnu even brought up a possible meeting between the two rivals.

"Siguro pagbatian natin yung dalawa. Pagkitain natin usap tayo tol para matapos na."

To which BON CHAN responded with an agreement.

"Gawin natin treaty na kung sino magsimula sa dalawa ano yung maging kasunduan."

"Pwede, para matigil na," said Z4pnu.

