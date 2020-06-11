Reminder: You can play classic CounterStrike right on your web browser

IF you’re lucky enough to be able to work from home, one of the advantages is that your boss isn’t constantly looking over your shoulder.

Which might be the perfect time to play some classic CounterStrike 1.6.

Released last year, CS-ONLINE.Club recreates the classic multiplayer shooter on your browser. That’s right. No need for installs, purchases, or registrations — just load the site on your browser, choose a server with empty slots (and, since you’re most likely there for a nostalgia kick, you’ll most likely choose servers with the de_dust map), and bam! It’s 2004 all over again.





The site will directly load game assets straight to your browser tab, so loading up the first game might take a while. After that, it’s smooth sailing.

A Reddit thread from June 2019 even showed a Chromebook laptop running the game smoothly.

When we took it out for a test run, there were around 700 players online and we had some difficulty finding empty servers. (We also still sucked at the game, but that’s neither here nor there.)





Aside from the classic bomb defusal match, CS-ONLINE.Club also offers multiple other game modes for you to try.

In the site’s FAQ, the game’s programmers offered their theories on why this almost two-decade-old mod of Half-Life still remains popular.

“First, not all players have a positive attitude to innovations,” they said. Despite the worldwide popularity of CounterStrike: GO, CS 1.6 occupies a special place in many gamers’ memories.





The developers also theorized that CS: GO had lost the original CounterStrike spirit, and that diehard fans were also likely turned off by the number of cheaters within CS:GO.

Try out the game here.