Yawi praises H2wo and RENEJAY for leaving their comfort zones

NEXPLAY'S ERA where the spotlight is centered on John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse, and Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio has finally reached a curtain's finale, as each member is now on a different path.

Yawi joined ECHO PH and became a world champion, and this could be the outcome that his two former teammates, RENEJAY and H2wo could accomplish now that they're with different teams.

Then there's Dogie who revealed in his recent vlog that he is now managing a shoe business. Recently, his favorite PBA team, Barangay Ginebra, drafted him at the 1st overall pick in their esports division.

With each member in new territory, Yawi admitted how proud he is for his team's decision to venture into uncharted territory.

“Sobrang proud ko po sa kanila kase, iba-iba na po kami tapos makaka-experience po sila ng new environment tapos marami po silang matutunan na bago since hindi po nila kilala lahat."

While a new team could definitely be a sparkplug for H2wo and RENEJAY who are in desperate need of a new beginning after a disastrous Season 10 campaign, Yawi realized that a switch in teams would also mean a change in their lifestyle.

This is what he experienced when transitioning from Nexplay to ECHO.

"Ang payo ko lang po, kung ano po yung pangit na ginagawa namin, like attitude or ano man behavior sa Nexplay, siguro pagdating nila sa bagong nilang team, maalis iyon," he emphasized in the post-match press conference.

He added: “Siguro yung priority lang po, yung pagdisiplina po sa sarili kase doon po, parang kanya-kanya po kaming gising ganoon, and syempre bago na po sila e. So kailangan kung anong kailangan na oras gumising or practice, kailangan maaaga na po sila so ayun adjust po.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Facing H2wo and RENEJAY

With a new era in the MLBB scene, where each member of the original Nexplay big three will play with different teams, Yawi will be given the chance to face his former peers.

He admitted in the press interview that he wanted to face RSG PH, in order to see if H2wo has improved.

“RSG kase gusto kong makalaban si H2wo. Si H2wo, gusto kong makatapat...Gusto ko po makita kung ano po yung malalabas niya sa ibang game bukod pa sa dating Nexplay siya," said Yawi.

It can be argued that Yawi drastically improved when he left Nexplay. By looking at how he performed, one may notice how assertive and risky his playstyle is with ECHO, compared to his shaky outing with the Neon Tigers.

Perhaps this could also be attributed to his teammates who are also fond of aggression and his former teammates should be wary about this.

In the end, he wished them the best of luck.

"Good luck tapos galingan natin!"