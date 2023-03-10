Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 10
    Esports

    Ya-way of the Dragon earns MPL PH MVP of the Week

    by Carlos Pineda
    3 hours ago
    undefined

    TEAMS LEARNED one important lesson in Week 3, that leaving the Chou open for Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, is a nightmare in the making.

    And given how Yawi demolished the likes of TNC and Nexplay EVOS, teams should definitely take that lesson to heart. With his overall performances against these teams, Yawi garnered the Razer Gold MPL PH Press Corps player of the week.

    With his recent accomplishment, the ECHO PH roamer will receive a Razer Gold Blackshark V2.

    His stats were revealed in the MPL Philippines Facebook page, where he earned an average of 2.00 kills, 5.75 assists, and a 3.10 KDA. His overall kill participation reached 56.36%,

    However it wasn't only his Chou that took centerstage in Week 3 as his Kadita has also been lauded against TNC. While one might expect Alston "Sanji" Pabico to be the star of the show with the ocean-wielding hero, Yawi flexed his Kadita skills, while Sanji deployed an unusual Gloo pick.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    With Yawi's overall heroics and the unpredictability from the Orcas, ECHO PH in turn reached the top seed of the regular season, undefeated and unfazed by whatever challenges they encountered.

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again