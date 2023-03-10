Ya-way of the Dragon earns MPL PH MVP of the Week

TEAMS LEARNED one important lesson in Week 3, that leaving the Chou open for Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, is a nightmare in the making.

And given how Yawi demolished the likes of TNC and Nexplay EVOS, teams should definitely take that lesson to heart. With his overall performances against these teams, Yawi garnered the Razer Gold MPL PH Press Corps player of the week.

With his recent accomplishment, the ECHO PH roamer will receive a Razer Gold Blackshark V2.

His stats were revealed in the MPL Philippines Facebook page, where he earned an average of 2.00 kills, 5.75 assists, and a 3.10 KDA. His overall kill participation reached 56.36%,

However it wasn't only his Chou that took centerstage in Week 3 as his Kadita has also been lauded against TNC. While one might expect Alston "Sanji" Pabico to be the star of the show with the ocean-wielding hero, Yawi flexed his Kadita skills, while Sanji deployed an unusual Gloo pick.

With Yawi's overall heroics and the unpredictability from the Orcas, ECHO PH in turn reached the top seed of the regular season, undefeated and unfazed by whatever challenges they encountered.