Yawi explains how Kairi changed Onic Esports' mentality

ONIC ESPORTS just recently announced their official roster for the upcoming MSC 2023 campaign and it wasn't a surprise that the team included Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol in their lineup.

Ever since he arrived, Kairi has been a mechanical juggernaut for the Indonesian Hedgehogs. His performances even wowed the community like how he masterfully destroyed his foes with his Hayabusa pick as seen in the M4 World Championship and the MPL ID Season 11 finale.

And while Kairi may have impressed the community in terms of his in-game performances, his role extends beyond the Land of Dawn.

During the interview with the press, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera revealed how Kairi changed the mentality of his teammates.

PHOTO: Onic Esports/Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A more driven Onic roster

"Napansin ko si Kairi sa Onic, bukod sa binuhat niya, parang mas naging gutom yung apat e," said the ECHO PH roamer.

And to prove his point, Yawi mentioned what he learned about Kairi. It turns out that the Onic jungler would carefully assess his matches.

"Tapos may nakita akong interview na sinabi nila na si Kairi daw kada-scrim, every after game nire-review niya yung laro niya."

He added: "So parang doon nahawa yung mga kakampi niya, sobrang gutom talaga yung bata, hanggang sa na-angat na rin Kairi na sobrang gutom lahat, kaya nag-champion sila."

With Kairi in their lineup, Onic managed to redeem themselves after their disastrous MSC 2022 early exit. The Indonesian Hedgehogs garnered back-to-back MPL ID trophies and finished 4th in the M4 World Championship.

Kairi even bagged both the regular season and finals MVP honors back in Season 10.