Xbox Series X is now available in the PH for P35,995

A FEW days before the official launch of the PlayStation 5, DataBlitz is now offering the Xbox Series X up for sale.

In the store, the new console from Microsoft is listed at P35,995 — almost P12,000 more expensive than the official US SRP of $499.99 (which is about P24,050).

Continue reading below ↓

It’s also about P8,000 more expensive than the official Philippine price of its console competitor. The PS5 will retail for P27,990 when it launches on December 11.

“Stocks at the moment are EXTREMELY LIMITED and branch delivery schedules vary per location. Please call your preferred branch to confirm on its availability before dropping by,” warns the retailer in a Facebook post.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Xbox Series X, along with its digital-only younger sibling, the Xbox Series S, launched globally on November 10. An extremely capable console, it boasts specs more powerful than the PlayStation 5, with a better graphics card and bigger storage space. However, in actual real world gaming, an analysis by Digital Foundry found that, at least in Devil May Cry 5, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the PS5 actually had better frame rates when running these games.

Still, “Microsoft is still quietly confident that bigger and more obvious performance gains will appear on Xbox over time, thanks to full RDNA2 support and its maturing developer tools,” wrote The Verge’s Tom Warren.

Continue reading below ↓

However, the frame rate differences between the two are arguably miniscule, and only noticeable for those gamers with trained eyes and the monitors needed to output those high refresh rates. As always in these so-called "console wars", we say: Go with what you love... and what your wallet can afford.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.