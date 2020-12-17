Master the 'FIFA 21' meta with skills classes from esports champ BorasLegend

YEARNING to play the legends' way?
With the help of GamerzClass, Swedish multi-titled gamer and YouTuber Ivan Lapanje a.k.a 'BorasLegend' shares an in-depth four-hour long masterclass about mastering the football sim FIFA 21.
GamerzClass is a a virtual platform that unites esports players all over the world with online classes on emajor esports titles such as DOTA, FIFA, League of Legends, and CounterStrike: GO.
Launched in December 15, the 28-year-old professional gamer tips aspiring FIFA players on the technical side of the game for elite-level of gameplay. His course runs 16 episodes, which you can watch on the Gamerzclass website.
He tackles defense (his forte), attacking, finishers, custom tactics, formations, player meta, and match breakdowns among others.
BorasLegend also runs a YouTube channel where he uploads tutorial videos. He now has over 350,000 subscribers.
You'll learn important dual-stick tricks like jockeying, pressing, dribbling, setting pieces, creative runs, and player switching, particularly in defense and finishes.
A full subscription to the website costs $9.99, or around P480, a month, and kicks in after a free trial period of seven days.
