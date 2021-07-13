Work Auster Force reveals TNC partnership

THE long-rumored Work Auster Force x TNC partnership is now official, as the Work Auster Force Facebook page changed its profile picture to TNC’s familiar orange phoenix.

It’s a partnership that’s already been teased in a previous Facebook post by the young Mobile Legends squad, which had its debut in the MPL-PH Season 7.

“Being widely known for their great achievements in Dota 2 and being Southeast Asian multi-gaming organization of Philippine net cafe chain, we are proud to announce that TNC has now entered the Mobile Legends scene,” said Work Auster Force.

The team added: "We are honored to be its new banner holder."



TNC officially enters Mobile Legends scene

This is the Southeast Asian esports giant’s first official foray into the Philippines’ Mobile Legends pro league. It has long been a regional Dota 2 powerhouse, fielding a TNC Predator team that made it to the We Play AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine. However,the team failed to qualify for The International 10 after being reverse-swept by Fnatic earlier this month.

Work Auster Force has not revealed its final roster for the MPL-PH Season 8. Last Season 7, it fielded a team made up of Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico, Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Patrick “rTzy” Ibarra, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, Dylan “Unravel” Catipon, and Thom “Moht” Bernardo.

The rookie team impressed in its debut MPL-PH season, reaching all the way to the lower bracket playoffs before being eliminated by Bren Esports.

Last month, the team announced that it would be releasing sixth man Moht.

