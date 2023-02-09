With RENEJAY in and a couple of absentees, Blacklist enters S11 with major question marks

IT'S NOW OFFICIAL as Blacklist International enters Season 11 with Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse, MHRLK Esports' Carl "Yue" Tadeo, rookie Super Red, a content creator named Archer "Archer" Perez, Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, and the V33Wise tandem.

And they'll be coached by Aniel "Master the Basics" Jiandani and Dexter "DEX STAR" Alaba.

It seems the tables have turned from their Season 9 roster where the team had to carry the burden from the absence of the V33Wise tandem. With Season 11 underway, it's now the V33Wise tandem leading the charge without Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza, and key pieces from behind the scenes (Rada and ESON) and inside the Land of Dawn. (Oheb and Hadji)

Given the changes in their roster, many looming questions lie ahead.

Who will be OhMyV33nus' new support partner?

Surprise! Surprise! As the rumors of Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog joining the Codebreakers have now been debunked as Ch4kmamba will not be joining the team.

Without the prospects of his explosive setups, who would be the ideal partner for OhMyV33nus?

It wouldn't be advisable to rely on DEX STAR as he was exposed for his limited hero pool and rustiness back in Season 9. In addition, it would be burdensome for him to analyze while scrimming with the team.

Meanwhile, RENEJAY's stint as a roamer could mean that the Codebreakers might utilize his aggressiveness, which is both an asset and sometimes a boon for Nexplay EVOS.

However, his aggressiveness may not be the best fit alongside Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's more objective-centric playstyle and it might also be problematic in case OhMyV33nus or Super Red are caught in the wrong position in teamfights.

Perhaps Yue could be the main guy for Blacklist but he will have a lot to carry especially knowing Salic "Hadji" Imam's reputation.

Edward vs. RENEJAY, who would you pick?

To some this might be a no-brainer as Edward would be in everyone's eyes given how he performed in Season 10 and in the M4 World Championship.

But one should never discount, RENEJAY who could potentially explode under the guidance of the V33Wise tandem.

If Yawi and SanFord evolved the moment they left Nexplay, perhaps RENEJAY could follow in their footsteps and given his highly aggressive nature, he might be able to add something new to Blacklist's dreaded 'UBE' strategy.

Remember that time when Hadji became a Codebreaker? Perhaps a new dynamic may once again happen.

Nurturing Super Red

Season 9 was a baptism by fire for Coach BON CHAN as he realized that integrating Kent "Kevier" Lopez to a championship dynasty was a tall task.

He tried making Kevier into a 'Wise-type' jungler only to backfire and he even gave him his comfort picks like Ling, only for him to be overwhelmed.

Now with a new rookie in the scene with gold laner Super Red, can Master the Basics and DEX STAR learn from Season 9? Also, will Blacklist be able to overcome the recurring theme in Season 10 where the team suffers when Kiel "Oheb" Soriano dies?

Will the loud bangs and cheers of Indonesia reach the PH?

Mara Aquino said it best in an exclusive interview with Spin.ph after witnessing the Indonesian MLBB community back in the M4 World Championship.

"We need to have a marching band too and a cheerleading team! We need that!"

It was also in that tournament where Archer Perez became the head cheerleader for the Codebreakers and with him entering the scene, the spotlight could be centered on him encouraging the Blacklist faithful to bring the Indonesian chant meta into the scene.

Some interesting times lie ahead for Blacklist.