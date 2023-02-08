With Nexplay's original big three officially gone, Akosi Dogie emotionally looks back

GONE IS THE ERA where Nexplay had John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse, and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera as each member had gone their separate ways.

For H2wo and RENEJAY, this will be the first time out of Nexplay in the MPL PH scene. Perhaps they could end up like Yawi who became a world champion upon testing the waters.

As Nexplay bids each member the best of luck in their journey, the man responsible for assembling them, Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio, expresses how proud he is for their decision to stay away from their comfort zones.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Nasa mundo tayo na mahirap lumabas sa comfort zone mas lalo na dito sa Pinas. Naging comfort zone niyo ako H2wo, RENEJAY, at Yawi, siyempre rinerespeto ko iyon," started Dogie.

He added: "Kaya kung anong meron ako (brand deals, content, events) sinasama ko kayo, tinuturuan ko kayo kung ano ang maganda sa panget. Alam ko dadating ang panahon na maghihiwalay tayo ng landas, kaya noon palang tinutulak ko kayo ng humanap ng ibang team para matuto kayong tumayo sa sarili nyong paa at lumabas sa comfort zone niyo kase hindi habang buhay andito ako."

Afterwards, Ignacio expressed his gratitude to each of the individual members of the big three.

PHOTO: Tammy David



Watch Now

H2wo's coming of age story

When talking about H2wo, Dogie immediately brought up his coming to age story as a player who was once hesitant to make decisions that would benefit him.

"H2WO ikaw si boy KAYO! Hirap kang kumuha ng decision sa sarili mo kase iniisip mo yung mga nasa paligid mo. H2 super proud ako sa iyo ngayon dahil ngayon nag decision ka ng para sa iyo."

Eventually he joked about H2wo's lavish lifestyle while bringing up that one moment where he refused V33Wise in favor of H2wo.

"Mahal na mahal kita tol, pagbutihan mo diyan sa RSG. Tandaan mo tipid-tipid ng onte huwag bile ng bile ng lux[ury] brand. Mag-ipon ka ng para sa inyo ni Mika [Salamanca] sa future niyo!"

"Kahit anong sabihin sa akin ng tao, hindi kita pagpapalet kahit noon na trade sa iyo si V33nus at Wise at hindi ako nag-go doon sa trade na iyon. Hindi ko pinagsisihan! Ang trophy nandiyan lang yan pero ang pinagsamahan natin hindi mapapalitan ng pera at ng bagay.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Lab u men, basta if feel mong nahihirapan ka, doon ka mag-push kase walang madali sa buhay!"





RENEJAY, the 2nd Dogie

As for RENEJAY, Dogie admitted that he molded the EXP laner and recording artist under his image.

However he did hint that RENEJAY might officially end up with the Codebreakers, even though the team has yet to make an official announcement. RENEJAY did play for them during the Sibol qualifiers, though his status with the team remains an enigma.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Renejay tol ikaw ang ginawa ko sa imahe ko! Kung may 2nd Dogie ikaw yun! Galingan mo sa Blacklist, alam kong gusto mo ng lumipat sa Blacklist noon pa pero lagi mo akong pinipile! Proud ako sa iyo ngayon dahil ngayon pinili mo ang gusto mo!"

But similar to H2wo, Dogie likewise reminded RENEJAY to manage his expenses while expressing some praiseworthy remarks.

"Magtipid-tipid ka din, huwag puro Starbucks! Focus ka sa laro, ikaw na yata [yung] pinaka-talented na tao[ng] nakita ko pagdating sa Mobile Legends! Ikaw yung taong hindi maglalaro ng tatlong linggo tapos maglalaro lang ng tatlong days, mamaw na ulet.

In the end, he adviced RENEJAY to be more disciplined when it comes to the daily grind.

"Try mong huwag magpahinga at tuloy-tuloy! Sure ko maabot mo lahat ng gusto mong maabot. Mahal na Mahal kita [RENE]jay alam mo iyan!"

PHOTO: Nexplay EVOS/Facebook



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Yawi: The burden that became a world champion

Who would've thought that the player who was always blamed for Nexplay's shortcomings is now a world champion and this was emphasized by Dogie in his post.

"Yawi Esports Tol parang kahapon lang kada gabe umiiyak ka sa sala kase lagi kang sinisisi ng team mo. Tingnan mo ngayon champion kana!"

But this doesn't mean that Yawi is spared from Dogie's criticisms as the MLBB sensation brought up the New Year's Day explosion, but he followed up by commending Yawi's work ethic.

"T*ena mo huwag mo na uulitin ginawa mo sa Indo[nesia] muwahaha! Ibang klase ka tol, dating kapalitan ko lang sa team ngayon champion na! Ikaw na ata pinakamasipag na tao na nakita sa ML."

"Kahit nag-date kayo noon ni Andeng nag-R-RG parin kayo nila SanFord. Ikaw ang definition ng, 'hard work pays off!'

And just like with the others, Dogie didn't hesitate to bring up his spending habits, saying: "Mag-tipid ka din t*kmol! Huwag puro G-side at bar!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now that the big three has dispersed, Dogie ended his statement saying that the three of them became his motivation in life.

"Kayo yung tatlong nagbigay saya sa buhay ko noong nasa mahirap na sitwasyon ako. Binigyan niyo ako ng lakas sa mga panahon na iyon! Yung makita kayong masaya kung saan man kayo, ngayon masaya na ako! Yung memories na nabuo natin ayun ang tunay na champion."

"Now this is a new chapter in my life!"