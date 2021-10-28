With esports boom, colleges starting to build their own esports teams

UNIVERSITIES are slowly embracing the esports wave as they build their own teams to represent their schools in virtual competitions.

Case in point? The 10 participating teams in the upcoming Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) regular season as they are already conducting local tryouts in search of their school representatives.

Enrolled students are expected to take part in the competitions as the world of esports and the academe crossover in this groundbreaking collegiate tournament.

"Sa kanila, laro-laro lang noong una then it becomes a tournament. Yung competitive skills ng students, tumatakbo. It’s a new talent that they can hone,” Arellano athletics director Peter Cayco said. "Yung popularity nandoon na. The students are seeing it as a chance to play in the big leagues someday."

College esports getting boost from CCE

Arellano is one of the 10 founding members for the CCE, together with St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Jose Rizal University, Letran, Lyceum, Mapua, San Beda, San Sebastian, and Perpetual.

Their varsity athletes will be the first to dip their toes in the upcoming Mobile Legends 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) set from Nov. 10 to 21, which will be streamed on CALM Network with Alaxan FR, Bio-Agrownica, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, Tagaytay Pura Vida Resort and Hotel, and SMDC Malls as sponsors.

"We are delighted by the efforts of our beloved schools in this noble cause for esports. It’s just the beginning and we look forward to the further growth and development down the road with the interest of our student-athletes remaining as the top priority,” said CCE president Edwin Chiong, who hopeful that the newly formed campus-based league can accomplish its goals of further growing the sport from the collegiate ranks and up.

