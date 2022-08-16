In a twist of fate, Fnatic secures controversial TI direct invite

IN A shocking announcement, Valve has officially placed Fnatic as the 12th and final team directly invited to The International through DPC points.

The announcement comes just over 24 hours after the conclusion of the Arlington major.

This will be the ninth consecutive The International appearance for Fnatic.

How Fnatic qualified

Fnatic has earned 1020 DPC points; no changes there. However, Outsiders (formerly Virtus Pro) would finish the Arlington Major with 1019 points based on Valve’s official tally.

But if you look at Liquipedia, a community-developed and -maintained website, Outsiders has 1020.05 DPC points (as earlier reported).

Ultimately it came down to how the penalties were rounded off. In Valve's case, they rounded down the penalties which led to 1019. In Liquipedia’s case, they didn’t round off the penalties which led to 1020.05.

A controversial statement

Meanwhile, the whole debacle has also sparked a debate within the Dota 2 community with Dota 2 personalities calling out Valve’s original Tweet.

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

For long time, Dota 2 statsman Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen has been calling out Valve’s rounding down method. He also noted how the method was not part of the published rules, and that it was the developer freestyling.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Malaysian Dota 2 player and streamer Tiffani “Oling” Lim expressed disappointment about how Valve dismissed Liquipedia’s calculation as unofficial sources.

Lastly, Dota 2 newcomer Talon Esport’s chief gaming officer Kim “hooondo” Do-Hoon compared the fiasco to their experience with League of Legends and its developer Riot Games.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.