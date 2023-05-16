Will Zico, Arcadia, and Baloyskie join foreign rivals for SEA Games?

INDONESIA'S SHOCKING early elimination in the men's MLBB division in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games has caused the Indonesian fanbase to panic on social media.

By looking at Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera's cryptic Tweet, Indonesian fans voiced out their opinion, with some even mentioning that the national team should start importing players from other countries.

In the current SEA Games setting, teams like Cambodia have introduced naturalized players in their basketball team. Does this apply in esports as well?

In an interview with Spin.ph, Sibol General Manager Jab Escutin was asked if foreign players and coaches can be included in Sibol.

According to him: "Yes, by way of naturalized citizenship. Coaches though can be foreign nationals. This is true for all sports in the SEA Games."

Based on his statement, perhaps we could see an alternative universe where Team Indonesia will feature Filipino talents, given the stacked talent pool we have.

But will they accept the offer? Here's what some of our local talents revealed in an exclusive with Spin.ph.

The Filipino spirit lives on

WIth the Philippines being one of the most powerful regions courtesy of the strategic prowess and ingenuity of our tacticians, it is possible for Indonesia to be tapping their potential.

Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado has been a part of the Philippine scene for a long period and he has taken his talents to Indonesia back in Seasons 10 and 11. Given his expertise, he could be the ideal option for Indonesia.

Here's what he told Spin.ph about joining Team Indonesia.

"I think I will be very hesitant if I get to receive an offer. Sa SEA Games kasi iba yung labanan diyan e. Country pride talaga yung pinaglalabanan diyan unlike sa M-series or MSC na technically may brand ka pa rin na nire-represent," explained Bocado.

He added: "If SEA games gusto ko talaga i-represent yung motherland ko. Siguro pwede kung hindi makakalaban PH but since PH is part of SEA then malabo."

Then when asked if Indonesia courted him once, he revealed that the national team already had their eyes set on Coach Bjorn "Zeys" Ong.

"Hindi e, kasi parang ni-ready na rin talaga nila yang slot na yan for Zeys since nanalo siya sa IESF," revealed Bocado.

While Indonesia could be the primary destination for our Filipino talents, other countries could also try venturing into this approach.

Cambodia has benefitted from the arrival of Filipinos in the MPL KH scene and Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon could be the man of the hour.

Will he have the same sentiments as Coach Arcadia? Unlike Arcadia, Zico was actually given the opportunity to coach Cambodia.

"Actually last season pa lang, pagka-champion namin medyo napag-usapan na. E since umalis ako after M4, hindi ko sure kase biglaan yung balik ko (sa Pinas) so hindi ko muna yan sinagot. Kung i-invite ako, parang ayoko rin. Gusto ko pa din PH," said Zico to Spin.ph.

Baloyskie to Indonesia?

Meanwhile Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy from Geek Slate was also asked by Spin.ph if he is willing to take his talents abroad for the SEA Games. Baloyskie has spent the previous two seasons playing in MPL Indonesia and bagged the Best Roamer of the Season award.

With his leadership and impressive macro skills, Baloyskie could be the captain and shotcaller that would benefit Team Indonesia.

He didn't hesitate to reveal that representing the Philippines would be his preferred option, though his current circumstance made things more difficult.

"Mas gusto ko pa rin maglaro para sa Pilipinas, kaso nga lang sobrang hirap nun na gawin habang naglalaro ako sa MPL Indonesia. Kapag may mga tryouts, nasa Indo ako. Kapag may qualifiers, wala po akong buong team. Unlike kung nasa MPL Philippines po ako, madaling po sumali sa qualifiers kase syempre buo na yung team mo, madali nang sumali," reflected Baloyskie.

While this could mean that he prefers to represent the Philippines, Baloyskie did hint about the thought of playing for foreign teams.

"Pero sumasagi po siya sa isip ko minsan na what if oferan kaming mga imports? Lalo na sina Kairi, kaso nga lang syempre as Filipino mas gusto mo pa rin mag-champion as Filipino sa SEA Games."

And while he did initially mention that he will decline the offer, nothing is set at stone for the Geek Slate roamer.

"Sa ngayon sasagutin ko na hindi, pero hindi ko mapa-promise na hindi mababago yung isip ko if ever may nag-offer sa akin ng ganun kase nandoon na mismo yung offer e," he revealed.

Spin.ph tried to reach Pengurus Besar Esports Indonesia (PBESI), the governing esports body in Indonesia regarding their plans of acquiring foreign talent. As of now, there is no response.