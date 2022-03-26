Wild Rift pro Jeeya lays out esports-centric reasons for her presidential bet

SIBOL representative and Wild Rift professional player Gia “Jeeya” Llanes wasn’t afraid to publicly throw her support behind presidential aspirant Leni Robredo for the upcoming elections.

“I’M A GAMER AND I WILL VOTE FOR LENI ROBREDO.”

As to why she chose Leni? The fact that Bam Aquino is serving as her campaign manager was already enough to earn her support.

“Why? ONE OF THE REASONS is she’s having Bam Aquino as her supporter, her campaign manager,” she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post, which, as of writing, has been shared more than 8,000 times.

She recounted the ways in which the former senator created opportunities for esports to flourish in the country.

“I’ve been in the gaming industry for quite a long time now and seeing the progress of it here in the Philippines is a journey to behold,” she reflected. “For those of you that didn’t know, Bam Aquino is one of the people in the government that helped paved the way for gaming and esports industry in our country.”

From Dota to VALORANT, Aquino has been tireless in his support for the growing industry.

Jeeya continued, “I’ve witnessed the game devs industry grew. I’ve seen how he helped esports teams fly to visa-restricted countries (Team Rave, TNC Dota, BREN Valorant). He pushed for legislations to legitimize Philippine esports.

“I’m thankful on how he made us, esports talents, be recognized by the government as legitimate athletes too. One of the reasons why PH is now competing at medaled events under the esports category!”

Jeeya wants to break the usual gaming stereotypes

Besides explaining the progress of Philippine esports due to Bam Aquino, an emotional Jeeya even brought up her past, where her parents ridiculed her passion for gaming.

“This hits hard home. As a girl who is very into video games at a young age, my passion on gaming wasn’t fully supported by my family before as they viewed it as a hobby for boys only and that, it will only destroy my future.”

But she was able to prove them wrong as she is currently part of GrindSky Eris, a female Wild Rift team representing the Philippines for the upcoming SEA Games. This wouldn’t be possible without the support from former Senator Bam Aquino.

“But where am I now? I’m representing the Philippines in the 31st South East Asian Games. Looking back, I’ve been thankful enough that there are people like former Senator Bam who believed that there is future in gaming. WE JUST NEED THE SAME PEOPLE WHO BELIEVES.”

And for those who doubt her, she even cited sources.

