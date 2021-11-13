In Horizon Cup, Team Secret falters against China’s ThunderTalk Gaming

TEAM SECRET fell against China’s ThunderTalk Gaming (2-1) in their opening match in Wild Rift’s Horizon Cup.

The Pinoy squad had the early lead after a dominating game 1. The squad bucked their late-game notoriety, ending game 1 at a speedy 18 minutes with a 16-4 kill score. It was jungler Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan on his Lee Sin who stepped up early for the Pinoys, providing early game ganks for easy pick-offs. Meanwhile, Baron laner Eleazar “Azar” Salle’s Darius was siege tank diving behind enemy lines to pick off the Chinese cores.

Game 2 saw the Chinese strike back with a dominating game of their own, ending the match in 17 minutes and racking up 19 kills to the Pinoys’ 5.

Decider at the Horizon Cup

The decider saw Team Secret go back to a similar Game 1 draft of Lee Sin jungle and Galio mid. Meanwhile, ThunderTalk opted for a dual AD line up of a Graves jungle and Xayah carry, before rounding it out with an Orianna mid to have some team fight potential of their own.

Team Secret managed to grab an early lead following a team fight 8 minutes in. However, patient farming from the Chinese cores eventually put the gold lead to within 1K. It would be Secret’s gamble in the Baron that would cause them the game as they lost two and the Baron. From there on, ThunderTalk simply walked down mid to end the game at the 16:50 mark.

ThunderTalk’s mid-laner Zhou “Z “ Tianjian was named the match MVP.

Team Secret next face Argentina’s eBRO Gaming tomorrow around 10:30 p.m. Manila time.

