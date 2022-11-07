Wild Rift community mourns passing of Domeng

WILD RIFT esports organization Fennel Adversity has released a statement on the untimely death of Domino “Domeng” Magbanua, confirming that the jungler had passed away on November 6.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your kindness and friendship during his life,” said the organization in a short message released in English and Japanese. “We pray for the soul of the deceased and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Fennel Adversity also said that it will “report on the future direction of the team” as soon as possible.

Domeng's cause of death remains undisclosed, with Fennel Adversity asking the public to "refrain from making individual inquiries as we are all deeply saddened by the sudden news of his passing."

Throughout today, November 7, tributes poured in from Wild Rift players, influencers, and streamers, who posted about Domengsanity and Domengphobia in a salute to his skills and his impact on the young esports scene.

Wild Rift community pays tribute to Domeng

During the Wild Rift Championship SEA Finals last May, Fennel Adversity finished 5th-6th place.