Why was Yawi agitated against Omega Esports?

AFTER ECHO PH secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Omega Esports in Week 8 of the MPL Philippines, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera surprisingly went on the offensive.

As the cameras panned to ECHO PH, the roamer was seen heckling at Omega.

During the post-match interview with Mara Aquino, Yawi revealed that he shouted 'Hoy!' to Omega Esports.

Then after the match, Yawi dug deep as to why he became aggressive. It turned out someone from Omega Esports taunted Yawi from behind the scenes.

"Yung Omega po kase pinagta-trashtalk po ako nang patago, may nagsabi sa akin kaya binawian ko sa laro," revealed Yawi during the post-match interview with Mara Aquino.

As to who trigggered Yawi and what was exactly said? That remains a mystery.

"Private na lang po, pero may nabalitaan lang po ako, hindi lang po isa e. May pangit po akong nakita sa kanila noong first round sa Omega, tapos nakita ko yung trashtalk, may pinakita po sa akin," revealed the ECHO PH in the press conference.

Yawi's echoing statement

Given what he heard, Yawi felt determined to make a statement. Omega Esports, a team renowned for being branded as the venom of the MPL for their surprise antics, was left stunned.

"Sobrang ano talaga ang lala, so ayun nanggigil po ako kaya hinihintay ko yung match sa Omega e. Gustong-gusto ko pong daanan sa laro tapos durugin sila."

While this could hint that Yawi has a deep grudge against the team, he clarified that it wasn't the case. He did show some level of sportsmanship, when the players from Omega approached them.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Outside the game, wala naman po akong problema sa kanila, sa game lang po," he said.

With ECHO's victory over Omega, the Orcas have secured the upper bracket playoff slot, alongside Bren Esports.

Meanwhile, Omega will have to produce a win against TNC, while hoping that Nexplay EVOS suffers from lapses in their remaining games.