Amid M3 protocols, diehard Blacklist fans troop to Suntec

SINCE THE M3 playoffs began, diehard Filipino MLBB fans would take their chances in the Suntec Convention Center venue, even though health protocols don't yet allow fans to go inside.

Some have even tried to go inside the auditorium, but the iron hand of arena policy and Moonton officials would deny them.

Still, these diehard fans would troop to the Convention Center just to show their support to the Filipino representatives.

Some Onic PH fans even gave Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy a Chopseuy "buff", which became one of his motivations to sweep aside RSG SG.

Then, in Blacklist International's match today against Onic Indonesia, two engineers, OFWs, and true-blue Agents, were seen outside the hall.

Their names? Waylon and Reynaldo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

These Singaporean OFWs are Blacklist fans

Both expressed the reasons for their admiration of the Filipino champions.

“First we are amazed with their teamwork. That’s why we support Blacklist International because of their gameplay. There’s also a unique style, which we love," said Waylon.

Continue reading below ↓

The engineer even brought up the organization's transition into the popular 'UBE' strategy.





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"At first they promote the OhMyV33nus playstyle and it transformed into the UBE strategy, and now it is being carried by OHEB. So they have a unique playstyle, which is why we support Blacklist," he said.

And speaking of Kiel "OHEB" Soriano, both admitted that the sophomore player is their favorite.

"Because he is always the game changer!" said Reynaldo.

"OHEB plays the gold lane, that's why I like him. He's carrying the game for Blacklist," confirmed Waylon.

Why go to Suntec?

Though the venue isn't yet open to the general public, both Reynaldo and Waylon decided to just take their chances to try and meet their idols.

“We just want to support them and maybe we are taking our chances," said Reynaldo.

He even recalled what happened back in M2.

"M2 has a different setup. When I was in M2, I was able to take pictures with the players even though it wasn’t open to the public. This time, it’s open to the public, but limited to three days so this one is even better," he said.

Still, the pair don't have to wait long. Reynaldo will get a chance to watch his favorite team as he managed to secure tickets on Saturday and Sunday, though he admitted that it was a struggle to get one.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yung nag-open yung ticket nila, 9:30 ubos na kaagad eh," he said.

Not only will this be their chance of watching their local idols, it is also an opportunity for them to finally feel inspired to see their countrymen on the big stage.

Reynaldo admitted that he last went to the Philippines two years ago and that he missed his home country.

Coach BON CHAN expresses his gratitude to their fans

When Waylon was asked about his messages for his team, he only had one wish: That Onic PH and Blacklist International will not meet in the lower bracket.

“For Blacklist, just keep on doing what is best and we’ll hope to see you in the finals and I hope that it’s not going to be a Filipino vs. Filipino matchup at the lower bracket. We hope Blacklist gets all the way to the top," said Waylan.



For Blacklist to finally reach the top is a dream come true for Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza, who also expressed his appreciation to the fans who traveled to Suntec amid the restrictions just to support his team.

Continue reading below ↓

"Thank you to our supporters and fans, who went here to see the match and to see us. We really appreciate your support, especially when we lost in the first day of playoffs, we really appreciate your support and thank you so much," said the Blacklist head coach.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.