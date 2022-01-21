Why Team Secret Wild Rift is not part of Sibol qualifiers

AFTER the announcement that Sibol’s Men’s Wild Rift second phase qualifiers will only have Fennel Adversity as the invited team, you may be wondering why Team Secret, the country’s sole representatives to the recent Horizon Cup, wasn’t included.

In a recent episode of Spin.ph Zoom In, Team Secret captain James “Hamezz” Santos revealed that the team actually begged off the qualifiers after it was offered to them.

According to the SEA Championship MVP, “Honestly po, dinecline namin siya. Kasi magko-collide siya sa Main tournament na magka-qualify sa Worlds,” Hamezz told Spin.ph.

The Hanoi SEA games will take place in the second half of May, while the first Wild Rift World Championship (Wild Rift Icons Global Championship) would take place in the summer as per Riot’s earlier announcement. Meanwhile, Wild Rift Championship SEA playoffs take place during the first week of April.

The tight schedule and fear of conflicts prompted the team’s decision to skipped joining the national team. Hamezz also said that the team had asked Riot if they could be given consideration.

“Kasi po nag-antay kami ng matagal kung pupwede pa po ma-move kaso walang reply si Riot," shared Hamezz. "So main focus namin is Worlds and I believe most of the teams din po sa Philippines, ganoon din po.”

Despite the unfortunate circumstance, Hamezz and company still want to wear the country’s colors one day.

“Lima po kami! Kapag may chance po na hindi magcocollide yung schedule. Syempre gusto namin irepresent yung Philippines sa Southeast Asia. Kukunin po namin yung opportunities,” he said.

Fennel Adversity is Sibol’s sole phase 2 Wild Rift invitee

Sibol has announced that Fennel Adversity will be the sole direct invitee for Phase 2 of the national team try-outs.

Fennel Adversity is composed of Carl Jioseppe “Calm” Lacsam, Miguel Vincent “Arisen” Pison, Domino “Domeng” Magbanua, Maynard “Arise” Limon, John Phillex “Dani” Bulanadi, Raphael Alfonso “Rafe” Umali, and coach Melchor “LionatioN” de Castro.

The team was the second-seed squad from PPGL Fall tour, falling to Team Secret during the Finals (3-1). The team was seeded to the play-in stage during the SEA Championship, but unfortunately fell against the eventual bronze medalists, Thailand’s Buriram United, in the last-chance qualifiers to the group stage.

Meanwhile, other big names are also joining Phase 1 of the national team try-outs, such as Liyab Esports, Oasis Gaming, and Nigma Galaxy, among others.

