Battle royale granddaddy constantly reinvents itself in PUBG Mobile

AS ONE of the first battle royale games, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, might be intimidating to new players who want to pick it up.

However, its mobile-first version, PUBG Mobile, continues to maintain longevity that keeps its loyal fan base, as well as introducing features that make it accessible to newcomers as well.

Its popularity remains strong. In 2020, it was lauded as one of the year's biggest video game grossers, with $2.6 billion (over P133 billion) in revenue.

But if parachuting into the game for the first time often confuses fresh blood on where to start, here's how to get the most out of their gaming experience for PUBGM and why create a gaming journey with PUBG Mobile.

PUBGM rolls out newcomer-friendly features and updates

PUBG Mobile provides an engaging step-by-step tutorial of the game basics, covering all the essential controls inside the combat zone, paired with generous rewards upon completion. It also offers features that provide neophytes a smooth experience adjusting in-game and increasing their survivability on the battlefield after the tutorial phase.

The Recall Tower is one of those features. Added in the new Aftermath classic mode map, it gives players another chance to live and try again. Teammates knocked down in water also now have a chance to be revived instead of instantly being eliminated from the battle.

PUBG Mobile has also separated Ranked and Unranked modes. Before the update, players earned or lost rank points based on their performance in every match, determining their overall spot in the leaderboards. With the Unranked option, players can work on their skills and grind for levels and certain rewards without worrying about being demoted or hindering others from reaching higher leagues.

Despite debates on its effects on the game, the newly-implemented rank restriction prevents new gamers from being gunned down by veterans in every lobby.

These features join PUBG Mobile's raft of fan-friendly collaborations with the movie, music, anime, and automotive world. Recently, the game partnered with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Blackpink, League of Legends' animated series Arcane, and even Jujutsu Kaisen.

That last collaboration introduced "cursed corpse grenades", which quickly became a fan-favorite among the community.

Speaking of community, PUBG Mobile has made it possible for new and veteran players to gather outside the official game on social media sites, creating and nurturing an even more tight-knit community. This proves even more beneficial with the release of the new 8v8 Team Deathmatch special game mode, introducing entirely different team chemistry from the usual 4-man squad modes.

Faster and more action-packed than other modes, it pushes combatants to connect, cooperate and communicate with their allies quicker and more profoundly to achieve 80 kills against other groups in the new Santorini map.

