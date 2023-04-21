Why is Demonkite out in Season 11? Jungler cites 'personal issues'

RSG SLATE PH reached the pinnacle of their success when they won the MPL PH Season 9 and the MSC 2022 trophies all thanks to their disciplined playstyle, led by jungler Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto.

The following season, despite teams already assessing their playstyle, the Raiders managed to push their way en route to a top three finish.

Afterwards, Demonkite decided to take his leave in Season 11, leaving fans baffled as to why the rising star decided to sit out.

In one of his recent livestreams, Demonkite explained his decision. Initially he struggled to answer the question from a fan.

“Personal issue ba? Mahirap i-explain e, basta! Paano ba i-explain iyon? Di ko alam kung papaano i-explain e.”

Then as fans pointed out that frustrating loss the team suffered from the hands of ECHO PH in the lower bracket finals, Demonkite finally revealed: "Parang ganun na nga, syempre frustrating matalo nang ganun no. One step, parang...isang panalo na lang, worlds na.”





Pressured by their victories

Being one of the most dominant teams back in 2022, Demonkite realized that the stakes were already high on the once up-and-coming team.

After being crowned champions of Southeast Asia with their impressive 4-0 masterclass on RRQ Hoshi, Demonkite wished to see his team follow the footsteps of Blacklist International.

"Ang ano kase noon, ang laking epekto nun kase diba MPL Season 9 champion, MSC Champions, tapos nag-rookie pa ako. Parang kumbaga katulad ng Blacklist dynasty ganun."

He added: "Parang gusto ko din nang katulad sa kanila na sunod-sunod yung champion. Parang may momentum sa katawan tsaka syempre lahat kaming lima sa RSG, pangarap namin mag-M4 noon e."

But things started to crash, the moment ECHO PH defeated them in the lower bracket finals. Had they won that series, RSG would've represented the Philippines in the world stage.

"Tapos isang laban na lang nabitin pa kami sa M4...Basta iba kase yung pakiramdam kapag nag-champion na kayo tapos biglang ang daming papasok sa utak na tuloy-tuloy na ito, momentum na ito tapos sakto nag-Worlds pa, pangarap lahat ng player mag-Worlds."

"Tapos isang sundot na lang, talo pa kami! Sh*t!" he explained.

It is unsure if Demonkite will make a return in the following season though he did hint that he might change his IGN saying, "Magche-change name ako susunod."