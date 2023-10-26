What motivates Coach Panda to win the MPL S12 trophy? His family

RSG PHILIPPINES may be a team plagued with inconsistencies during the regular season, but they suddenly flip the switch once the playoffs commence.

Season 11 saw them brush aside Onic Philippines, while threatening the defending world champions, ECHO PH.

Now in Season 12 the Raiders have eliminated Omega Esports, the so-called 'lason' of the MPL in commanding fashion, and they could once again rattle the status quo against a fatigued AP.Bren squad.

For the players, going up against the defending world champions (ECHO PH) and the gold medalists (AP.Bren) is an opportunity for them to prove their prowess, and this could also be a test for Coach Brian "Panda" Lim to finally compete in the world stage, something he has yet to achieve.

When asked about his team's chances of winning everything, Coach Panda said: "We must because I am sobrang desperado for this season. This is really my most important season, more than Season 9."

But Coach Panda's motivations aren't just limited to his desire to bring RSG to the promised land as he also has his personal reasons.

A Matter of family

"I am not sure how long I will continue this coaching career because it is sacrificing a lot lalo na my personal life with my wife and my kids. Being in the bootcamp 24/7, is taking a lot of [my] family time," reflected Panda.

He added: "As a father and also as a husband, it's hard to balance both. My child is only three years old and they need my attention. I want to see them grow up, but at the same time this is also my passion."

Given the hardships he endured in balancing his personal life with esports, the two time MPL champ hopes to leave a lasting impact to his child.

"So before I finish my career, getting every single official achievement from MOONTON I really want to make this a legacy, so that at least when I grow up na, I can tell my kids na, 'Alam niyo ba dati, five years ago, 10 years ago, your father was this kind of person,"

And to add to the motivations stem from his wife who sacrificed a lot.

"As much as I love this, at the same time I want to get the gold that I've been always wanting for, especially with my wife supporting me so much," he revealed.

Life after MLBB

With what Coach Panda revealed during the post-match press conference, comes the possiblity of life after the competitive scene. Before entering into the MLBB scene, Panda was once a scientist and he hinted on the probability of returning to his roots once he leaves.

"My main major is medical engineering, I used to design medical devices. But I've been focused on everything so I've already forgotten about that. What I'm thinking is that there is a very dear person in the Philippines...in the future I want to work with him but at the same time I have a stable job, where I can spend time with my family."

However this isn't yet final as Panda's heart is still in the Land of Dawn.

"But after one year baka ma-miss ko yung experience ko sa coaching and I'll try to go back to coaching again. So I don't know. Opportunity will come," he revealed.

So far the future is uncertain for Coach Panda and the rest of his players, which likewise adds fuel to the team. As Panda remains determined to forge history, his players would follow his battlecry.

John "Irrad" Tuazon perfectly said it: "Doon ko po kinukuha yung motivation ko yung sinabi ni Coach kasi, na-appreciate ko siya as a coach kasi sobrang desperado niya ngayong season and ang dami kong natutunan sa kanya."

