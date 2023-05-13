Why Indonesia collapsed? Coaches Duckeyyy, Arcadia, Zico, and others explain

AMONG ALL THE SEA Games competitors in men's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, it can be argued that Indonesia had the most ideal circumstance.

The MPL Indonesia ended within 6 weeks of regular season action to give time for the National team, consisting of a star-studded ensemble, to prepare.

It was an alliance featuring three of the biggest teams of the scene namely EVOS Legends, Onic Esports, and RRQ, with former world champion head coach Bjorn "Zeys" Ong leading the charge. Coach Zeys wasn't even involved in MPL Indonesia Season 11, which meant he had more time to recharge and rest.

Yet despite these favorable conditions, Indonesia fell short and failed to make it to the playoff rounds. To begin with, it wasn't always favorable given that they were placed in the group of death which featured dark horse contenders like Cambodia and Myanmar.

To add to the pressure is the grueling best-of-one format, which ultimately hampered their quest for redemption.

Yet there were other notable factors that led to their demise, and various coaches in the scene have expressed their thoughts.

The problem with allstar lineups

Myanmar head coach Zaya Win "Sayargyi" Paing told Spin.ph the major issue with fielding a lineup coming from different teams.

He said: "As you can see, we're all from Falcon, we're all from one team, but they're (Indonesia) a selection, so their players come from different squads or teams. There will definitely be a chemistry issue.

But he wasn't the only one who mentioned about the chemistry problems as this was something that Zen, Cambodia's head coach explained in the press interview.

"Because the allstar lineup, it's so hard to build chemistry," said Zen.

And to dig deep into the technical aspect of the game, Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon explained in detail what he noticed in terms of the team's chemistry. Upon looking at their lineup, Zico realized the numerous combinations that could be overwhelming for Coach Zeys.

"Para sa akin kasi madami silang factor na kinonsider kung sino palalaruin na roamer. If SANZ and Kiboy, sync na sa mid pero hindi sure kung fit ba sa gold laner," revealed Zico in an exclusive with Spin.ph.

He further elaborated: "Second if with VYN naman, sync siya kay Alberttt and for me makakatulong siyang alalayan si Alberttt sa objectives especially sa Lord."

"Pinaka nag-click lang siguro yung DreamS and Branz kasi same team (EVOS). Mas secured if maaaalalayan nila nang maayos yung gold laner, pero overall kulang talaga sa team chemistry kaya nagco-collapse sila, yung Falcon (Myanmar) sobrang pamilyar na sila sa isa't isa," ended the PRO Esports head coach.

And to add to what he said, Sibol head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro said it best in the press interviews, saying: "In the grand scheme of things, I think hindi rin na-utilize fully yung roster.

He added: "We know Kiboy is there as well as VYN, so I can't really comment kung ano yung magandang decision because I have no idea kung papaano sila nagtre-train, paano yung games nila, how the results looked like in terms of their scrims, kung papaano yung synergy like character and gamestyle."

A drafting issue?

Besides talking about team chemistry, Zico also mentioned issues centered on Indonesia's draft, specifically against Myanmar.

One notable problem was mentioned, the Minotaur pick from the Indonesian Nightmare, Rachmad "DreamS" Wahyudi.

"Against Falcon naman medyo outdrafted sila sa Minotaur even though lumamang din sila ng kaunti, isang talo lang nila sa clash na turn around na yung game," reflected Zico.

But he wasn't the only one who questioned the Minotaur pick as Sibol's Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro shared the same sentiments in the press interview.

"I'm not 100% agree sa draft nila, particularly in Game 2...naka-Minotaur sila noon e. I don't know, I haven't seen DreamS play Minotaur."

Decision-making concerns

By watching some of the clashes, one may notice Indonesia's struggles in terms of decision making.

Coach Zico even hinted that Indonesia somewhat underestimated their Cambodian rivals, who have the home court advantage.

"Game 1 nila against Cambodia sobrang lamang sila, sobrang kampante nila and nagmukhang minaliit nila yung kalaban since ang daming chance na kaya na nila i-end nang early pa lang."

But it didn't just end there as former RRQ analyst, Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado went into detail with regards to the final clash between Indonesia and Myanmar.

"Napitas agad si Saykots kasi ang lalim niya pomosition against a Karrie then hindi pa ready yung teammates niyo to take a fight. To the point napa-extend si Branz kaya siya agad yung quickly na-punish rin," said Bocado to Spin.ph.

Such a painful exit means that Indonesia has a lot to reflect in the upcoming months. Is it time for them to stick to one team or should they maintain their current approach and make sure that the pieces would perfectly sync?

With the emergence of macro-centric players like Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, and teams like ECHO PH, is it time for the Indonesian scene to dig deep into this trend?

Most importantly, does this loss mean that Indonesia is on a decline? The clock is already ticking for the once dominant region.