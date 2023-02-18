Why ECHO PH backed out of Sibol's SEA Games roster

DESPITE BEING one of the most tactically impressive teams in the Mobile Legends esports scene given how their 'House of Highlights' playstyle overwhelmed every opposition in the M4 World Championship, the members of ECHO weren't even included in the Sibol lineup.

With Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro manning the fort, it made sense for him to stick with his Bren Esports roster, to address the usual chemistry issues of having members from varying teams.

However, it was puzzling to note that no one from ECHO was part of Sibol and the 2-0 sweep by the Orcas over the up-and-coming Bren Esports squad in Season 11 could be a slap in the face to Coach Duckeyyy.

But that wasn't the case as Coach Harold "TicTac" Reyes emphasized in the post-match press conference, that he is in good terms with Coach Duckeyyy and his team.

"Hindi namin naisip yung mga ganoong bagay...masaya lang kami, laro-laro lang."

Then as the interviews went on, ECHO revealed the real reasons for their SEA Games absence.

The mental drain of grinding for Sibol

Given that Bren Esports' headquarters has been the training ground for the National Team, this would mean that ECHO will have to travel all the way to their bootcamp.

The long distance wasn't convenient for the chosen members of the Orcas and it likewise didn't help that the practice sessions were conducted during the regular season of the MPL.

"Kaya tinanggihan namin yung alok ng SEA Games kase medyo mahihirapan yung dalawang player namin na bumiyahe kada-practice, madre-drain sila, baka yung MPL Season 11, mahirapan kami mag-adjust dahil doon sa SEA Games," as said by Coach ECHO's analyst Robert "Trebor" Sanchez.

Then it was revealed that two members from the Orcas were supposedly chosen, though it remained a mystery as to who the players were.

"Yung isa main five, yung isa 6th man...Kaya sobrang pagod talaga yung biyahe kase iisipin mo, alas diyes ng gabi, babiyahe papuntang bootcamp ng Bren, tapos babalik ng 12, baka ma-drain lang yung bata."

But that wasn't the only factor as the M4 prestige has also contributed to the 6th man's decline.

"...Pero yun nga dahil tumanggi din yung (isang player) ayaw magpa-sixth man, syempre iba pa rin yung aura namin noong M4, kaya hindi rin deserve maging 6th man yung (isang) kukunin sa amin," revealed Trebor.

Given their decision, it will be up to Bren (and Ryota) to prove if they're worthy of carrying the legacy of Philippine Mobile Legends.