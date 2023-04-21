Why was Markyyyyy benched by Bigetron? Coach Pauloxpert explains

ONE OF THE BIGGEST question marks that the MPL community pondered was Bigetron Alpha's decision to place Filipino gold laner Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio on the bench in Season 11.

This was a massive surprise as Markyyyyy had moments of excellence last season.

And it could be argued that he could reach a new level with the arrival of another Filipino import in Coach Paulo "Pauloxpert" Munsayac.

Yet despite the proceedings, Bigetron ultimately went with Dicky "Saken" Cahyana as the main gold laner for the team.

As to why the team made that decision? Coach Pauloxpert revealed in the MPL PH press conference that he doesn't have the final say on who gets the spotlight.

Language issues?

"Just to clarify things, I’m the technical coach so I don’t pick who gets to play, but I can only suggest who to play. There’s three of us in the coaching staff and pretty much the majority wins," revealed the former Bren Esports assistant coach.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Like most imports, the language barrier is one struggle that Markyyyyy has to deal with.

"They think that the communication is an issue since Markyyyyy’s Bahasa Indo(nesia) isn’t that good kaya pinasok si Saken yung other gold laner," said Coach Pauloxpert.

Given Markyyyyy's experience, it would be interesting to see how Bigetron would mold him in the following seasons.

"I don’t know what Bigetron is planning yet in terms of the roster so hindi ko alam kung makakapaglaro pa ba siya the next season or is he playing for BTR next season."

Then he revealed the struggles that teams undergo when importing players.

"Usually for the foreign players, you want them to play because you’re investing so much money on them so it’s best for them to play," he reflected.

PHOTO: MPL Philippines



Bren Lang Malakas

As of now Coach Pauloexpert is in the Philippines, taking a break after a long and grindy season. He did appear in the final week of the regular season of MPL PH Season 11, cheering for his former team, Bren Esports.

Watch Now

Bren's sudden ascent from dark playoff contender, to potential champion wasn't something that surprised Coach Pau.

"I knew they were going to be strong, even before I left. Even Duckeyyy said it before na, 'If we guys stick with this main five, I guarantee next season you’re going be a scary team.” he revealed.

Then asked if he regretted leaving Bren, Coach Pauloxpert mentioned that he never had any ill feelings.

"I didn’t regret leaving Bren because I think it was a new opportunity for me and I had like personal reasons for it. It has nothing to do with the game or the people from Bren, I just love those guys."