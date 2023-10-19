Why Bao is an integral piece for TNC?

EVER SINCE Mark Laurence "Bao" Cabigting played for TNC at a time when the team was already eliminated from playoff contention, the flames of the Phoenix suddenly erupted.

With nothing else to fight for, TNC stunned Blacklist International 2-0 and defeated RSG Philippines 2-1, spoiling their chances of securing the 2nd seed of the MPL PH playoffs.

Their recent victories highlighted the same storyline from last season, where TNC's fiery instincts only reach its peak when the team is already ousted, showing signs of promise for next season.

One promising sign stems from their backup EXP laner, Bao, who was heavily praised during the post-match press conference. Coach Jemson "Scholar" Ignacio even revealed one of his biggest regrets during the regular season saying, "Kung ginawa namin main five si Bao."

Why is Bao an integral piece for TNC?

In a season riddled with a plethora of down moments for the Phoenix, Bao serves as a ray of light for the team, something that Ben "Benthings" Maglaque reflected on.

"Siguro ang gaan ng mood namin kapag si Bao kasi parang tingnan mo lang siya, matutuwa ka na. Nala-lighten niya [yung mood]. Sabay tawa kami ng tawa, chill lang. Siguro yung naging effect niya, ‘Nafo-focus kami sa saya na nababawasan yung pressure," said the TNC veteran roamer.

And part of his role in setting up the mood inside the bootcamp stem from his connection with his teammates. In sports, chemistry is crucial as players learn more about the emotional spectrum of their peers, allowing them to communicate effectively.

"Siguro sa bonding namin ni Bao kasi sa bootcamp, mas close talaga namin siya compared doon sa ibang EXP laner. Tapos sa in-game naman, mas nako-command namin siya kung anong tamang gawin," revealed Jetson "Goyo" Ignacio.

With so much praise he received, Bao then shared his side of the story, revealing his motivations as well as the sacrifices he made.

"Umalis ako sa school para maka-focus sa MPL kasi gusto ko talagang mag-main five, tsaka gagawin ko naman lahat para ipakita ko kung bakit ako nandito," said the up-and-coming EXP laner.

A sign of maturity

While it may seem that Bao has decided to forego his education, TNC's Ingrid Ignacio further clarified that the EXP laner has alternatives ahead.

"Hindi namin po siya technically talaga pinapahinto forever ng pag-aaral," started Ignacio. "Ang ano lang po namin is huwag na siyang mag-face-to-face classes so ililipat namin siya sa school ng mga players, which is AMA, kasi doon po kahit pro players sila, kahit coaches sila, they control their time so parang online talaga yung classes. So very suitable siya for pro players."

She added: "Kaya yun yung pinapa-sacrifice ko sa kanya. You have to choose kung ano ba talaga pangarap mo kasi kung gusto mong mag-work diyan sa pinag-aaralan mo, yan na yung tutukan mo pero you have to sacrifice if you want to be a good MPL pro player."

At the end of the day, the 18-year old Bao opted to make his decision and served as the team's winning formula. Gold laner John Vincent "Innocent" Banal even revealed the team's lucky charm in TNC's final moments.

"Yung mga unang laban namin, ayaw niyang i-angat yung bangs niya. Sabi namin i-angat niya para manalo kami. Tapos inangat niya, ayun nanalo," revealed TNC's gold laner.

