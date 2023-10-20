Who are the top teams that have never won an MPL championship?

11 SEASONS have gone by and fans have witnessed teams who have made their legacy by winning the MPL trophy. Eventually some of these championship teams reached world class status after showing the prowess of the Philippines in the international stage, hence the term, 'Lakas ng Pinas!'

However not all of the teams managed to unleash their full potential as there were some who have made headlines, only for them to stumble in the finale.

Here are some notable teams that have fallen short of winning an MPL PH trophy.

PHOTO: ECHO PH/Facebook

5.) The Orcas of Season 9

When ECHO PH unveiled their roster which consists of a star-studded ensemble that would make every team manager's bank account drool, the hype reached unprecedented heights.

From the main five which consists of world champion Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, talented and explosive players like Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales, and Jankurt Russel "KurtTzy" Matira, it seems ECHO PH could storm past the MPL, most evident with their performances during the early weeks.

But wait there's more, as the team also has superstars on the bench namely two-time MPL winners Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura, Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz, and up-and-coming talents like Rion "Rk3" Kudo and Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro.

Coached by MPL champ Michael "Arcadia" Bocado and the team already has a winning formula.

While they ended up being one of the most explosive and highly entertaining team during the regular season, the signs of their downfall were imminent as they stumbled at the latter weeks of the regular season.

And when the playoffs came, the Orcas superteam became one of the most disappointing teams in history as they were easily brushed aside by Omega Esports, despite boasting a plethora of talent.

But it can also be argued that ECHO's early pains eventually yielded a structural change, which translated to a dynasty.

PHOTO: MPL Philippines

4.) The Sibol superteam

Before ECHO PH went all out in Season 9, there was one team who started the superteam trend, enter Bren Esports in Season 5 where they acquired the Sibol roster that won gold in the 2019 SEA Games, specifically, KarlTzy, Allan "Lusty" Castromayor, and Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel.

Combined that with Bren's OG staples namely Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr. and Ralph "Coco" Sampang and the introduction of one of the most charismatic figures in Francis "Duckey" Glindro, and Bren Esports could be making headlines especially once they win everything.

Yet despite an impressive regular season, Bren ended up having a shaky playoff outing as teams managed to decipher their signature funneling strat and ended up finishing third, losing to the V33Wise-led Onic PH.

In addition, Pheww likewise hinted on Bren's demise back in Season 5 where the team suffered due to the height of the pandemic.

"Noong Season 5 ano e, sobrang dominating yung regular season namin tapos na-stop yung regular season dahil sa COVID. Na-stop siya ng two months so hindi na kami nakapag-bootcamp, kanya-kanyang bahay lang kami," revealed Pheww in an exclusive with SPIN.ph.

"Si KarlTzy walang internet, naglalaro lang siya madaling araw. So hindi talaga kami nakapag-practice, kanya-kanyang RG lang."

Yet despite these hiccups, Bren managed to redeem themselves securing the MPL Season 6 and M2 World Championship trophies.

PHOTO: (Background) AkoSi Dogie/YouTube

3.) Nexplay

Back in the early days, Nexplay entered the MPL barking in front of every team, only for them to be trounced by their rivals.

With their off-court antics, the team became a laughing stock in the MPL, though a deeper introspection of them would reveal a lot of wasted opportunities.

Looking at the careers of Nexplay's players upon leaving the org, it can be argued that the team is renowned for their scouting prowess as most of their players have one important attribute...potential.

Just look at what happened to Yawi when he joined the House of Highlights, a move which ultimately bagged him numerous awards, including the prestigious M4 World Championship trophy.

But it wasn't just him who shined elsewhere as others like Mariusz "Donut" Tan and Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara became ascended into stardom in Cambodia.

And in recent times, Renejay "Renejay" Barcarse seems to found a new home with Blacklist International.

While there are those like John Paul "H2wo" Salonga who have yet to truly found their footing, it can be argued that the former Nexplay jungler had the skills to begin with would benefit him if he was in the right environment.

Imagine if all of their talent was molded properly and Nexplay could've been the superteam that shook the status quo.

PHOTO: Tammy David

2.) Execration

Before ending their chapter on a high note, there was a time when fans started chanting, 'Give Billy his ring.'

This was the time when Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso, who has always been Execration's heart and soul, never won any championship.

Execration has always been one of the fan favorites and throughout the years suffered the most painful exits in the scene.

It was after Season 6 when the team lost Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales and Bennyqt, which turned out to be one of the biggest blessings in the team as they acquired Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Kiel VJ "KielVJ" Hernandez who opened the doors for Execration's surprise championship window.

For the first time in the team's history, Execration has finally reached the promise land. No one expected them to reach all the way to the finals as they grinded and clawed their way from the beginning of the lower bracket, besting the juggernauts such as Omega Esports, Aura PH, the defending MPL champs Bren Esports.

Up 3-1 against Blacklist International in the finals, it seems destiny is at their hands only for the Cinderella run to finally evaporate as the Codebreakers stormed back and won the championship.

Another heartbreak for Z4pnu and Execration, but it didn't seem to last as the team bounced back and won the MSC 2021 trophy in the rematch against Blacklist, before parting ways with MLBB.

1.) Onic PH

No team has suffered the cruel nature of fate the way Onic Philippines had as they had numerous attempts to secure their championship only for things to start crumbling down.

Let's go back to Season 4 where the team exceeded everyone's expectations as the newcomer that eventually reached the finale.

Up 2-0, Onic PH needed only one win to finally produce one of the best storylines, where a rookie team barged into the scene with Estes and Rafaela picks became champions.

But unfortunately, Sunsparks and Rafflesia had other things in mind where the latter recalled to the final inhibitor, giving room for the minions to end the game.

The series managed to produce the best finales in MPL history as Sunsparks rose from the dead and won everything, while Onic PH suffered.

The following season saw Onic try their best to avenge their loss, but once again their efforts were futile as Sunsparks once again defeated them in the grand finale. To add to the pain, it was Onic turned Sunsparks player Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy (formerly Greed) who stunned the Hedgehogs with his signature Natalia pick.

But it didn't just end there as Onic's suffering carried on. Season 8 saw a new revamped Onic squad featuring Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda push their team to the finals, only for them to lose to Blacklist International.

And once again it was the former members who slayed them as Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario had the last laugh.

Will fate be kind to the Hedgehogs?

