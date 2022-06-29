How to watch the Wild Rift Icons global championship

THE Wild Rift Icons Global Championship group stage is now underway in Singapore, with the remaining 8 qualifying teams from group stages competing for the championship and a share of the $2 million prize pool.

Riot Games and Coca-Cola have also teamed up to host the Icons Fan Zone at Marina Bay Sands, where fans in Singapore get to watch the first ever Wild Rift champion crowned.

Filipino Wild Rift hopefuls who wish to see RRQ aim for the championship gold can tune in on the following dates and times (all times at GMT +8).

Quarterfinals: (1-2 Jul): from 6pm

Semifinals (5-6 Jul): from 6pm

Finals (9 Jul): from 8pm GMT

Full details of the schedule can be found on https://wildriftesports.com or on the league's local partner pages.

The English broadcast of the event is available on the league's official Twitch channel.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Other Icons events for fans

For Pinoy fans who happen to be in town, Riot Games and Coca-Cola are also hosting the Icons Fan Zone for the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022.

Head on down to the Icons Fan Zone for watch parties of the matches, enjoy free food and beverages, interact with cosplayers and more from the quarterfinals from 1-2 July, all the way up to the Grand Finals on 9 July.

Admission is free but subject to a first-come, first-serve basis with a capacity cap of 120 persons. Prevailing Safe Management Measures (SMMs) will be in place to safeguard the health and safety of all attendees.

Dates: 1-2 July, 5-6 July, 9 July 2022

Time: 6pmor 1-2 & 5-6 July, 8pm for Finals on 9 July

Venue: Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Melati Ballroom

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.