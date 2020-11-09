Will the PS5 arrive in the Philippines this month?

IN three days, the PlayStation 5 will launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It will then launch on November 19 “throughout the rest of the world,” according to the initial PlayStation announcement.

The “rest of the world” line comes with a disclaimer, of course. “Availability in each country is subject to local import regulations,” said the fine print on the PlayStation release date poster.

When we contacted Sony for any comment on the Philippine release of the PlayStation, a representative only had this to say: “SIES (Sony Interactive Entertainment) will share details on PS5 pricing, release date and pre-order when we are ready.”

On its ecommerce website, popular video game retailer DataBlitz has the PS5 listed for a “Holiday 2020” release. But it has not given any other details. You can, however, sign up for a mailing list to be the first to get info from the store.

Fans will occasionally pop in DataBlitz’s Facebook posts about other products, inquiring about the PS5. Customer service usually responds to say that they have no news about it, and will direct them to sign up for the mailing list.

Last month, IGN Southeast Asia reported that the “Holiday 2020” release date was scrubbed from the official PlayStation websites in the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. These sites now only show pictures of the PS5, with no promised launch window.

However, the Singapore launch of the PS5 is still a go on November 19. It will retail for SGD 729, or around P26,170.

If history is anything to go by, the PlayStation 5 might arrive on our shores after the holiday season. The PS4 launched globally on November 15, 2013 in North America, and then dropped on November 29 in Europe, South America and Australia. The Philippines only got it officially on January 14, 2014. That's late, yes — but still a month earlier than Sony’s home country of Japan, where it arrived in shelves only on February 22, 2014.

The PS3, meanwhile, only officially launched in the Philippines on March 27, 2010 — or almost four years after it was first released. Gamers, of course, had been buying their consoles from third-party retailers before the "official" PS3 launch.

