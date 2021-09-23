PUBGM, Dota 2 star as Mineski brings back Masters series

ESPORTS org Mineski is bringing back the Masters name in a newly launched series of online tournaments that will kick off in the final quarter of the year.

It was four years ago that Mineski created the Manila Masters, which was then riding the height of Dota 2 fame. This time, though, the organization — which “traces its roots as far back as Dota 2's,” as described by its country manager Mark Navarro — will also be opening the 2021 Mineski Masters not just for Dota 2, but for PUBG Mobile as well.

“With the addition of PUBG Mobile, we are looking at bridging this rising esport title and its dedicated community with the loyal community of Dota 2,” said Navarro in a statement.

Schedules and dates you need to know for the Mineski Masters

The Masters will be hosting a regional invitational for Dota 2, as well as a local tournament for PUBG.

The PUBG leg will be a national tournament, open to 256 teams from across the Philippines who will vie for a share in the P500,000 pot. Nationwide qualifiers will run on every weekend of October, with the playoffs broadcast live on November 6 and 7, and then November 13 and 14.

The Dota 2 invitational, meanwhile, will have a P1 million prize pool, and will feature “four pro teams from SEA.” Philippine teams will fill up the rest of the slots in the eight-team bracket — which will be determined by a wildcard tournament on November 21 and 28.

The invitational itself will commence on December 2 to 5.

Because of the realities of the pandemic, the Mineski Masters will be online only.

