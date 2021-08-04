What’s the P18,550 gaming chair June Mar Fajardo uses?

JUNE MAR Fajardo has one beast of a computer.

According to an October 2020 report from Manila Bulletin, Fajardo’s rig packs in an Intel i9 CPU, an RTX 2070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, as well as around 1.25TB of storage. It’s all stuffed inside a custom, San Miguel Beermen-themed chassis built by Jesse Palacio of JPModified.

To game and stream comfortably, the 6-foot-10 big man needs to be able to squeeze his sizable frame into an equally heavy-duty gaming chair.

He gave a glimpse of this chair in an Instagram post showing off a refreshing bottle of buko juice.

Continue reading below ↓

About the gaming chair of June Mar Fajardo

Cougar Philippines, a distributor of the international brand of gaming chairs, tells SPIN Life that Fajardo’s chair is the Armor Titan Pro Royal.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to marketing materials, this chair — the brand’s flagship product — is the “perfect gaming throne” with support of up to 160 kg and a wealth of adjustment option on the arm rests and the recline. It's also covered in a breathable PVC leather with a "micro suede-like texture," and comes with a memory head pillow.

It costs P18,550, and is only available through official retail partners, which you can view in this Facebook album.

Continue reading below ↓

With the PBA on hold because of the sudden surge in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, we expect Fajardo to once again have a bit more time to stream Dota 2 on his YouTube channel AhosGaming.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.