What's next for CCE after successful first season?

AFTER THE resounding success of the Collegiate Center for Esports’ inaugural Mobile Legends tournament, a bigger, bolder and fiercer season two awaits the next generation of student-athletes.



Wanting no let-up in a relentless drive to champion esports in the collegiate level, CCE hints at an expansion in Season 2 amidst the growing interest from a bevy of schools all over the archipelago.

Bigger CCE in the pipeline, with more schools and teams

“We’re expecting an even better Season 2. Mas malaki pa dito sa Season 1,” CCE president Stanley Lao stated on the heels of the league’s first official tournament last month that culminated at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in front of a sizable crowd.



Lyceum of the Philippines University lorded it over nine counterparts in CCE’s first season with a magnificent run ignited by a sweep of the elimination rounds.



Overall, the Pirates – who also won the CCE Varsity Cup that served as the league's launching event last year – only lost two matches in a masterclass campaign highlighted by a 2-0 sweep of No. 2 San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the grand finals.



Arellano University, San Beda University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Mapua University, College of St. Benilde, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta were the other teams that pioneered CCE as the country’s newest esports collegiate league.



The CCE expressed its gratitude for the said schools as their joint efforts helped realize the dreams of student-athletes aspiring to excel on and off the virtual arenas through responsible gaming and unwavering commitment to their education – also boosted by the schools’ respective esports clubs and academic programs.



That alone should be enough motivation to notch the gear higher in future tournaments for CCE.



“It’s a dream come true for us as the students were finally given a chance. We, at CCE, were more than thrilled, honored and pleased to see their happiness. Masaya lahat so we’re hoping na dadami pa ‘yung susuporta,” Lao beamed.



This early, CCE shared that it has already received feelers from different schools with hopes of helping as well in the promoting, developing and championing Philippine collegiate esports.



Soon as CCE grows slowly but surely across all regions in the country, it is also dreaming to help produce world-class talents for the national team cause in overseas tournaments.

Commissioner Waiyip Chong led the league. Galaxy Racer came in as an official partner, while Converge was connectivity partner, Mountain Dew was gaming fuel, and Cyberzone was venue partner.

