Tryke Gutierrez reveals VALORANT and Honor of Kings aspirations

AFTER NABBING their two dream teams, namely Tryke’s Dota 2 squad with Blacklist Rivalry, and Alodia’s Wild Rift team with G2 Blacklist, what’s next for the org?

According to Tryke Gutierrez, they still have things working behind the scenes but he bared some future titles he wants to get into.

“Me as a gamer, yung meron sa VALORANT, I really want to become a part of that.” He excitedly told reporters at the G2 Blacklist launch party.

VALORANT has taken over the Philippines becoming the biggest FPS title in the country over Counter-Strike and CrossFire.

“We’ve always dreamed of being part of the VALORANT circuit. I feel like Valorant is really one of the most upcoming games right now.”

But getting into the biggest and up-and-coming title is a different story. According to the Tier One CEO and Co-Founder, VALORANT is not on their priority list. He explained that Blacklist was known as a mobile esports organization and they currently want to focus on that side of gaming.

“(T)he thing is, sa amin talaga is we really want to focus on the mobile side. Because mobile is where we thrive, so if there is a partner who wants to come in, we will never say no to that."

"For example with G2, with Rivalry, even if out of brand namin yung PC we did it because rivalry helped us put that up. But our focus is really mobile so that’s the only reason why Valorant isn’t really a priority right now,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What about the upcoming VALORANT mobile? For Tryke, it’s also wait and see as they don’t want to immediately enter an esports scene, especially a new one yet to have a defined esports system.

“For example for Wild Rift, nung pumasok kami, may Sistema na eh. Meron na silang liga, yung una hindi muna kami sumali. Ganoon kasi talaga kami mag-operate, we tend to observe everything that happens in the first and second phase first, and then we come in the third phase.”





The Honor of Kings

While getting into a new FPS won’t be any time soon, he did bare that the team is currently looking at entering another Mobile MOBA title, Honor of Kings.

“We actually have an endeavor getting into Honor of Kings sa Vietnam. So ayun yung trinatry namin (na international expansion),” He added.

Will Blacklist now build a gaming compound ala G2, 100T, or Liquid?

Watch Now

Now with five squads (MPL, MDL, DOTA2, CODM, and Wildrift) in different esports titles, will we see a Blacklist Gaming Compound?

For Guitierrez, it’s something he and the team have thought about, but not a priority. He explained that the different circumstances of players actually influenced their decision of continuing with their current boot camp situation.

“Pinag-iisipan din namin siya. Kasi sa totoo lang with the teams being in different areas, pero the thing is iba iba din yung needs ng mga players eh. Just to be transparent. There are players that we have who have wives and kids, there are players that we have who could stay in their bootcamps 24/7 walang iniisip, hindi kailangan umuwi, dun na sila natutulog,” he explained.

“So those considerations yung pinakamahirap for us, but having one property in one area that’s good, pero yung living area kasi kailangan malapit pa din dun eh. So it’s not really an easy decision and its not really a capitalization issue.”

That said, they’re not closing the door entirely on the prospect.

“It’s more of san ba pwede gawin, san ba hindi traffic, san ba mabilis yung internet? Kung siguro gagawin ko yun sa future, hindi na siya around Metro Manila. Siguro around Pampanga or siguro somewhere around Cavite, kasi cost wise ang hirap mag-setup ng buong building, buong facility sa Metro Manila kasi your paying corporate rate... All of these considerations come into play, but I would want that of course.”

“We would call it the Tier One Tower.” He adds.