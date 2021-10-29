The biggest, best deals in this year's Steam Sales

PC gamers rejoice as Valve has officially announced their seasonal sales events on Steamworks. According to their post, Steam will conduct a huge discount on their gaming library on the following dates.

Halloween Sale | October 28 - November 1, 2021

Autumn Sale | November 24 - 30, 2021

Winter Sale | December 22, 2021 - January 5, 2022

What's hot in the Holloween Sale?

The Halloween sale is currently ongoing and fans can flock to the store to glance on these titles.

One of the titles that was highlighted in the current sale is the Tomb Raider franchise, which is commemorating its 25th year anniversary. To celebrate this occurrence, you can buy all games in the franchise for just P1,901.61., compared to the original P15,774.49. The latest iteration of the series, the Definitive Edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is down to just P729.70 from P5,025.50.

Other noteworthy titles are worth exploring like CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, still going strong despite its release in 2015. It currently has an 80 percent discount, from P1,699 to P339.80.

Other game-of-the-year candidates, like Red Dead Redemption 2 (P1,541) and Hades (P384.96), are part of this bargain deal.

Multiplayer classics like Left 4 Dead 2 (P57.99) and Overcooked (P91.99), also experienced a massive drop, and diehard gamers can now purchase a copy for below P100.

Time sinks like Monster Hunter World (P797.94) are now even more value for money than ever. One of the cheapest deals we spotted was Black Desert, currently priced below Php20.00.

Or, maybe you can kick off the Halloween mood by purchasing Dead by Daylight (P249.97) or Resident Evil 2 (P575.60).

And if you want to look for more options, check out this list of top sellers.

Happy Halloween!

