West Point Esports heading to SEA Games after conquering Sibol qualifiers

West Point Esports Philippines are the country's League of Legends reps to the upcoming Hanoi SEA Games after sweeping Skambalow (3-0) in the Sibol National Team League of Legends qualifiers.

West Point Esport, composed of top laner Parsival, jungler RVL8, mid laner Calumnia, carry Yiyyy, and support Creshowo, will now join Sibol's training pool in preparation for the upcoming SEA games.

It was also redemption for West Point Esports who was sent down to the lower bracket by Skambalow last night.

West Point Esports pulls off a vengeful finals

West Point Esports took Game 1, snowballing their early game lead to a quick 25-minute victory. Carry Yiyyyy was 8/0/4 on his Caitlyn, while midlaner Calumnia added another 5 kills and 8 assists on his Fizz. Support Creshowo also showed up with a near 100% kill participation, contributing 15 assists to his team's 17 kills.

Game 2 was an even affair in the early game. However, a skirmish around the Rift Herald pit in the 15:30 mark gave momentum to West Point as they took down three of Skambalon's champions along with the Herald. It was was all West Point from there as they moved on to a 33-minute win. West {oint's jungler RVL8 and top laner Parsival led the team, putting up a 5/2/6 KDA and 6/1/5 KDA respectively.

Game 3 looked like it would be Skambalow's game after acing West Point at the 25th minute drake fight. But West Point remained composed as they returned the favor by taking down four of Skambalow along with Baron in the 30th minute.

It was Calumnia's Akali who sliced through Skambalows champs earning himself a 7/2/7 in the final game.

