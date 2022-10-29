WATCH: Who are these fans rooting for in The International?

SINGAPORE — After Team Liquid conquered Team Aster in a nerve-wracking 2-1 series to march on to the lower bracket finals and The International enters its final phase, Spin.ph roamed the halls of the Singapore Indoor Stadium to get the fan pulse of who the current crowd favorites are.

Check out their answers in the video below.

WATCH: Who are you rooting for in TI11?

