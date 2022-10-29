Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    WATCH: Who are these fans rooting for in The International?

    by Carlos Pineda and Jham Mariano
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jham Mariano

    SINGAPORE — After Team Liquid conquered Team Aster in a nerve-wracking 2-1 series to march on to the lower bracket finals and The International enters its final phase, Spin.ph roamed the halls of the Singapore Indoor Stadium to get the fan pulse of who the current crowd favorites are.

    Check out their answers in the video below.

    WATCH: Who are you rooting for in TI11?

    PHOTO: Jham Mariano

