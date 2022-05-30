WATCH: Who are our esports medalists in the SEA Games?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by Carlos Pineda and Jham Mariano
    SIBOL'S esports campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games produced two gold medals and two silver medals.

    The two gold medals proved our prowess in both Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends: Wild Rift as our representatives were able to dismantle our major rivals.

    Meanwhile, our two silver medalists proved that we have potential in other esports titles, CrossFire and League of Legends.

    Given our results in the SEA Games, can the Philippines enhance the esports scene to its fullest especially with the upcoming Asian Games?

