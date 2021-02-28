WATCH: ‘Valorant’ reveals its new agent, Astra

DROPPING ON March 2 in the popular online shooter is a new agent, Astra, a character from Ghana who can shift into “astral form” and throw stars around the battlefield, with various effects.

She’s the sixteenth playable agent in Valorant.

Watch her trailer below:

Stars are small, throwable projectiles that you fire when hovering above the map in Astral Form. Back in the real world, Astra can use her different abilities to activate them and turn them into Gravity Wells, Nova Pulses, or even fake Nebulas.

Her Ultimate is called Cosmic Divide. As the impressive gameplay trailer shows, Astra can use it to create a giant, map-splitting wall.

Here’s the rundown of her powers:

Gravity Well (C): Activate a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside Fragile.

Nova Pulse (Q): Activate a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area.

Nebula (E): Activate a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke).

Dissipate (F): Use (F) on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the Star to be placed in a new location after a delay. Dissipate briefly forms a fake Nebula at the Star’s location before returning.

Astral Form/Cosmic Divide (X): Activate to enter Astral Form where you can place Stars with Primary Fire. Stars can be reactivated later using the abilities above.

When Cosmic Divide is charged, use Secondary Fire in Astral Form to begin aiming it, then Primary Fire to select two locations. An Infinity Cosmic Divide connects the two points you select. Cosmic Divide blocks bullets and heavily dampens audio.

On Reddit, players seem excited about the gameplay possibilities for the new Agent.

“Wow didn't expect you to be able to choose what a star became at the time of detonation,” said rocket1615 in a thread detailing her abilities. “That seems very versatile, excited to see how it plays out.”

“So many options means her abilities are always impactful!” said jrushFN in reply.