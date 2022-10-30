Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Armel on relaxed mode right before TI11 Finals: 'Ganun talaga, move on na lang'

    by Carlos Pineda and Jham Mariano
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jham Mariano

    SINGAPORE ⁠— It all comes down to this.

    It's Tundra versus Team Secret at the grandest Dota 2 stage of them all, as Secret survived Team Liquid to book their well-deserved slot in the grand finals of The International 11.

    Before the action kicked off, we caught up with Fnatic's Armel "Armel" Tabios. Fnatic was eliminated in the early round of the lower bracket, but Armel has already moved on from the loss as he takes on the sights and sounds of TI11. As he tells Spin.ph, "Nagre-relax lang, enjoy lang ang Singapore."

    He also told us about the lessons he's picked up from Fnatic's run this year.

    WATCH: Armel on TI11 run

    We also crashed the lines at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to get fans' thoughts on the upcoming finals... and how just being here is a dream come true for all of them.

    Watch: Watching the Dota 2 grand finals is part of these fans' bucket lists

    PHOTO: Jham Mariano

