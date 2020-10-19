WATCH: The top 5 'Dota 2' plays of June Mar Fajardo

WHEN it comes to Dota 2, June Mar's got some solid chops. Here's our expert analysis of his play style when it comes to the arena battler.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Still, if you want to see his skills in motion, we compiled Abai's Top 5 Dota 2 Plays in this video. In the game, he's playing under the username B A Y A B A S. The first two clips are from the latter part of the stream, where he's controlling Queen of Pain, while the last three show him steering his Sven main.

Watch:

The video, culled from the four-hour October 3 stream on the six-time PBA MVP's streaming channel AHOSGaming, shows off June Mar's MVP moves.

Marc Pingris once famously (and jokingly) called him pabigat in Dota 2.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Well, if this the kind of pabigat he is, we'll take it!

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

Continue reading below ↓