    WATCH: Mara Aquino, Leo, Laphel and the rest of the MSC talents in the hot seat

    by Carlos Pineda and Julius Tabios
    3 hours ago
    WILL INDONESIAN shoutcaster Mirko eat balut? What did Butters say to Laphel when he visted the Philippines? Will Aeterna X Rockhart happen?

    We learned a lot of meme-morable answers from our beloved MSC 2022 shoutcasters in our latest edition of Spin.ph Rapid Fire. Watch it below!

    MSC Talents take on Spin.ph Rapid Fire

