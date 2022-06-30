WATCH: Mara Aquino, Leo, Laphel and the rest of the MSC talents in the hot seat

WILL INDONESIAN shoutcaster Mirko eat balut? What did Butters say to Laphel when he visted the Philippines? Will Aeterna X Rockhart happen?

We learned a lot of meme-morable answers from our beloved MSC 2022 shoutcasters in our latest edition of Spin.ph Rapid Fire. Watch it below!

MSC Talents take on Spin.ph Rapid Fire

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.