WATCH: We grill the content creators of NAOS Esports

NAOS Esports isn't just known for their VALORANT team. They also host a pool of content creators in their lineup ⁠— Kkaimo, Beyacant, Aljude, JanelleyAce, Celestial, MADKratos, Calii, DePulse, and Panicmint, who are all mostly streaming the massively popular first person shooter game on their own Twitch channels.

Want to get to know them beyond their streams? Watch this episode of RAPID FIRE.

Rapid Fire feat. NAOS Esports Content Creators

And if you haven't watched our bootcamp raid yet, tap here.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.