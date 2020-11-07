WATCH: Check out Karl-Anthony Town’s basketball-shaped gaming PC

WHEN Karl-Anthony Towns was looking to upgrade his 1080p gaming rig, he probably didn’t expect that he’d get a round PC.

The basketball-inspired design fits a whole suit of cutting-edge components into a custom spherical chassis — and was way more than KAT was expecting when he was dreaming of getting a brand new computer.

The T-Wolves big was the first guest in a new Xbox show called Signature Rigs, which assembles crazy, high-end gaming PCs for guests.

“I just play a lot of first person shooters, a lot of sports games,” KAT said by way of introduction. “Me and my mom bonded over Streets of Rage. We used to play it all the time on a Sega Genesis. My mom was a low-key gamer, too.”

One game he was looking forward to playing? The multiplayer pirate game Sea of Thieves.

When asked to describe his dream PC, he listed down his must-haves: crazy RGB lights, maximum RAM, eye-bleeding 4K output, and a lion or tiger emblem to go with his nickname. KAT also wanted the number 32 somewhere in there, naturally.

Continue reading below ↓

With Kat logged off, customizer Austin Evans got to work brainstorming designs for the KAT rig. He quickly added two more to the features laundry list: size and motion.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

His goal was clear: Make the “most extreme, overkill gaming PC ever.” Evans and his team dubbed it the "Wildkat."

First, the specs:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Motherboard: X570 Aorus Master

GPU: Gibabyte GeForce RTX 3090

Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Memory: 32GB RGB

Cooling: 480mm radiator cooling + custom hardline water loop

That is one huge video card.

Once the components were assembled into a vertical stack and a water cooler system installed, Evans’ team placed it inside a fabricated spherical round shell. It couldn’t be a fully enclosed ball, of course — otherwise those parts would just heat up and malfunction. So instead, they had to encase it in a spherical skeleton reminiscent of the seams of a basketball.

The team then mounted the gigantic exoskeleton on a circular, rotatable base.

Continue reading below ↓

KAT’s reaction when he saw his new, monstrous PC? “What the hell!?”

He looked pleased, though. “Oh, it’s a basketball!” he exclaimed when he took in the computer's very oddball configuration. “That’s actually crazier!”

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.