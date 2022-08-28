Want to secure tickets for TI11? Secretlab has you covered

WITH reports circling that the tickets for The International 2022 are already sold out and that scalpers are selling these tickets at a whopping price, SecretLab has officially released a worldwide giveaway to help diehard Dota 2 fans via Twitter.

How to join Secretlab's The International giveaaway

In their post, they revealed the criteria for the contest. Fans are encouraged to tag a friend who they wish to invite to the biggest Dota 2 spectacle in the world.

In addition, fans are required to comment on the significance of attending TI. Finally, fans must follow the SecretLab Twitter page.

The promo begins today and it will end on September 3, 2022. Two winners will be handpicked to receive a pair of tickets.

So what are you waiting for? Now is your chance to witness a historical moment in Dota 2.

