Wait, what, is Burger King PH teasing a PS5 giveaway?

IF the prospect of a juicy Whopper isn’t enough to get your attention, perhaps the prospect of a brand new console will.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Burger King Philippines posted a pic of a gift-wrapped present with the corner torn away. Inside? An unmistakable tease of the PlayStation 5 box.

“Wishes do come true with your Burger King Crown Rewards!” the brand said, followed by a burger and a controller emoji.

Burger King Crown Rewards is a coupon card that you stamp with cumulative purchases from the fast food chain. You get “one stamp for every burger value meal or sandwich value meal purchase,” it explained in a September 8 post.

As for that PS5 promo? “Stay tuned for more details” is all the brand can reveal for now.

The PS5, set to be launched in the Philippines on December 11, was opened up for preorders back in November 20. It was sold out within minutes.

“I miss[ed] the preorder for the PS5,” commented one user in Burger King PH’s FB post. “[M]ore excuse to order more [B]urger [K]ing.”

