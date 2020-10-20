Amid esports controversies, Rachel Daquis encourages female gamers to speak out

THE gaming and esports industry is at an all-time high as gamers devote more time to the pursuit during quarantine.

But some unpleasant sides of the predominantly male-dominated industry have surfaced as well. Female gamers of all ages experience unwanted attacks, abuse, and even harassments from other gamers.

As one of the region's most popular online games, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang knows that it has to take the lead in ensuring that gamers of all kinds find a space space in ML. The game has begun an advocacy titled "Legendary Girls" that aims to create an inclusive space for women, as well as fight for equality and break gender stereotypes in gaming.

Among other active women in the sport, volleyball star and ML gamer Rachel Anne Daquis is also lending her voice and her platform to the cause.

She even shared her own experience.

"Alam naman nating lahat na naglalaro ako ng Mobile Legends, pero, at first talagang nai-intimidate ako maglaro non, and natatakot kasi feeling ko 'yung game is panlalaki lang. But then, na-realize ko na kaya din ng girls maging legendary," she said.

The Cignal HD Spikers captain added: "The campaign aims to empower and encourage more women to play ML dahil kaya din nating maging MVPs and Legendaries."

ML has announced in-game prizes for ladies who participate.

By giving women a common platform to talk about the topic through the hashtag #LegendaryGirls, ML's campaign hopes to spark an important conversation.

It could even inspire women to open up, once they know that they're not alone in the battle.